Pelicans Close Out Preseason With 120-111 Win Over Atlanta Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled away for a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the final preseason game on the schedule.

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled away late for a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham's Legacy Arena. The game was officially sold out days in advance but there were empty seats due to Zion Williamson being held out for precautionary reasons. However, it was a successful G-League homecoming of sorts for Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, and Trey Murphy III.

New Orleans Head Coach Willie Green did not get to see the all-but-official Opening Night starting five but the Pelicans did not need to be full strength in their last preseason game. Everyone from last season's playoff run got some minutes in Birmingham, leading to an early 40-24 lead after the first quarter thanks to a big night from Brandon Ingram.

Ingram made his 2022 preseason debut scored 20 points, dished out 3 assists, and snatched a steal in 19 first half minutes. He made four of his five three-point attempts, going 7/11 overall from the field. Ingram finished with

Atlanta fought their way back into a competitive game by halftime. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray caught fire in the second quarter and the Hawks posted 41 points to head into break down by only three, 67-64. However, the Pelicans upped the defensive pressure in the second half and eventually pulled away to finish the preseason 4-1.

Dyson Daniels did especially well locking up his man and clearing out rebounds. The 8th overall pick in this summer's draft finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and two huge blocks.

Herb Jones (12), Jonas Valanciunas (16), and Trey Murphy III (10) all scored in double figures. McCollum was the only starter to miss out, notching 9 points and 6 assists. New Orleans looks ready after finishing out the preseason with a win. Now the Pelicans will head home for a few days of rest before flying out to open the season Wednesday, October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.

