Hawks vs. Pelicans Preview: Preseason Wraps Up In Birmingham

The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks will wrap up the preseason slate with a one-off game in Birmingham, AL, though Zion Williamson will not play.

Jose Alvarado is coming home to a sold-out Legacy Arena, home of the G-League Birmingham Squadron. However, Zion Williamson did not practice Friday morning and will not suit up as the New Orleans Pelicans wrap up the preseason slate against the Atlanta Hawks. Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., and Dyson Daniels are all listed on the injury report but did participate in the morning shootaround and are expected to play.

When: 7:00 PM CST

Where: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

Watch: Fox 8 WVUE

Listen: WRNO 99.5 New Orleans

Willie Green will not get his wish of seeing the starting five together before Opening Night, though he will have the last year's playoff rotation at the ready. Ingram (toe) has progressed well this week and Nance Jr. (foot) says he is prepared to knock off some rust. CJ McCollum and Herb Jones will get more time to gel in the backcourt while Jonas Valanciunas patrols the paint alone in Williamson's absence.

Jones and McCollum will battle the All-Star backcourt duo Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Murray is upper echelon defender and could force McCollum to work off the ball more. Jones kept Murray quiet in the Play-In Game but head coach Willie Green might want to experiment with the matchups one last time before the games matter. Not On Herb's defense is not in question but if Jones can handle the ball more to initiate offense against Young, that would be an encouraging development.

Ingram will battle with De'andre Hunter to start off the game. There will be some preseason rust and Hunter can pester Ingram some on defense but BI should be able to find his spots and get buckets. Ingram's work as a help defender is something to watch throughout the game.

Atlanta lists Clint Capela (thumb) as a day-to-day game-time decision but the Pelicans will not have to deal with Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee rehab). John Collins will be the most dangerous Hawk behind Young and Murray. Trey Murphy III or Larry Nance Jr. should be able to handle the challenge of stepping into the starting lineup and stopping Collins.

Fans have probably gotten their last extended looks at Garrett Temple minutes outside of garbage time. However, Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Willy Hernangomez, and Devonte' Graham should get plenty of minutes in Birmingham. The battle for reserve minutes is intense and there is only this one last game for the coaching staff to get things right. The Pelicans will head home for a few days before flying out to face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 19.

