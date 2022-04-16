Pelicans Take A Few Punches From LA Clippers To Earn NBA Playoffs Spot

“This is what we live for. What we worked hard for. We ain’t giving it up. You got to fight!”

That was Willie Green’s message going into the fourth quarter of a ten-point game. The New Orleans Pelicans had "taken the best punch" the LA Clippers could deliver but still answered the bell to earn an NBA Playoffs spot. The 105-101 win is a testament to Green’s leadership through a season he survive by “keeping God first” as he told the locker room after the win.

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Green said, “You know, the biggest point in all of this, and I talked to the team about it, is keeping God first in everything that we do, and giving him the glory when we have an opportunity, especially on this platform, and that's what it was, just having faith in each other, staying connected, knowing that we took their best shot, and we're only down 10 or what have you points going into the fourth quarter. Guys just fought, and we're so proud of that type of effort, and that win tonight was big time.”

Making the playoffs in his rookie season is an achievement that cannot be undersold. Green explained the opportunity and emotion of a playoff win as “an unbelievable feeling. So grateful for Mrs. Benson and Griff and Trajan and Swin, our coaching staff, our medical team, our performance team, and then our guys. They're great. That's how you withstand tough times, with character. We have extremely high-character individuals in our organization, and it's been a joy to go at it with them.”

The Pelicans were able to extend their season because CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram displayed their star talents when the lights were brightest in Hollywood. Green said Ingram “is the truth. He just brought it. He had that look in his eye from the time we got on the plane, shootaround. He's been locked in. He has been waiting for this moment, for this type of moment. His preparation is off the charts. This summer he went six, seven hours a day. He believes in his teammates. He's just all you want and more in a player, in a person.”

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram (30 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) was for most of the game the best player on the court. This playoff experience is just another step in his development to becoming one of the top-tier scoring options in the NBA. Ingram credits Green’s leadership but the team saw how much he was “locked-in” going into the play-in tournament.

Ingram said, “We've been resilient. Willie stayed positive throughout the season, no matter if we won or lost, and we continued to worry about ourselves, how we can get better, how we can continue to build wins for the organization, and knowing that this isn't just for this year, this continues to go on, but we stayed in the moment and continued to get better”

“You know, these two games in the play-in I've been very locked in. Just trying to know everything about the other team, figure out what they really, really do well, and try to figure out how I can be effective on the offensive end. My approach is just trying to be the aggressor and trying to make sure that my team is -- our guys are being the aggressors, too, on the offensive end and defensive end and just staying consistent throughout the game.”

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) moves the ball as center Jonas Valanciunas (17) provides coverage against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even the new players have been quickly adopted into the Pelicans team culture. McCollum (19 points, 3 assists) and Larry Nance Jr. (14 points, 16 rebounds) helped shoulder the burden of securing an NBA Playoffs berth. Both point to Ingram for leading the way.

McCollum said Ingram is “one of them ones. He's a special player. He gets to his spots. I'm just thankful I get to play alongside him. I'm happy about that, but I'm glad the world gets to see how good he truly is. I think oftentimes if you don't make the Playoffs people kind of forget about you or underestimate your talent. Now he has the chance to play on the biggest stage, and he showed tonight how great he is.”

Now Ingram, McCollum, and Green will get to lead New Orleans against former franchise leaders Monty Williams and Chris Paul. The Pelicans packed a bag to last a week as they head straight to Phoenix to prepare for a series against the Suns.

Ingram believes more wins will come because “this team is different. We get a chance to be together off the floor and really like each other and be around each other. I think that's why we play so well and we're so loose on the basketball floor. I haven't been around a team like that since maybe high school where we all got young guys, even some of the older guys are just really in tune with what we're doing. It's fun. It's fun playing with these guys and trying to gut out and get wins. We really play for each other.”

