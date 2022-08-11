Pelicans Can Build Kevin Durant Deal, Keep Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans have deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Kevin Durant but a deal can be built using a third team.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are still looking for a trade after failing to solve their differences in a recent meeting, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Though reports out of New York say they are still interested, the New Orleans Pelicans have deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Durant.

However, a deal can be built using a third team. The most obvious choice to bring in on a conference call are the Utah Jazz though there are some longshot options. In any case, the Pelicans will be emptying their cache of draft assets.

Did Jazz Jam Up Durant's Trade Market?

Utah set the market, some might say destroyed, with the Rudy Gobert trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz are going to have to eventually part ways with Donovan Mitchell, who has not been shy about his enthusiasm for New York. However, this kind of deal would mean the Pelicans likely have to let Jonas Valanciunas go and hope a patchwork big man rotation around Zion Williamson holds up until the trade deadline.

Valanciunas would replace Gobert for Utah or be passed on for more assets. Jaxson Hayes, Garrett Temple, Kira Lewis Jr., and Devonte' Graham would make way for Durant in New Orleans. Some combination of those players will have to be included in almost every trade to satisfy salary matching requirements. Throwing in Larry Nance Jr. after demanding him from Portland just a few months ago might be necessary as well.

Mitchell would get to play in New York. Brooklyn would get the All-Star they demand in return for Durant and a hefty haul of draft picks from the Pelicans and Jazz. With pick swaps and protections every team could lay claim to a lottery pick in the next few years. New Orleans would just have to include the Lakers and Bucks selections from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday trades along with their own.

Utah shattered what most executives thought they knew about what certain stars could net in a trade. The Jazz can help sort out the Durant situation and move further along in their rebuild at the same time. The Nets would still a mid-teir playoff team with ways to improve. The Pelicans would increase their chances of an NBA Finals appearance without gutting the team.

The only problem with this deal is Ben Simmons and the Designated Rookie clause in the CBA. Mitchell and Simmons could not both be on the roster to start the season, but trading Simmons now would not net the same James Harden level return the Nets paid just months ago. Simmons has not played since the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs, sitting out the season even after being dealt away from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The easier solution to that problem for New Orleans is to stand pat or pair Donovan Mitchell and CJ McCollum together instead.

Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Can Cavs Sell High On Sexton?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to agree on a contract extension with Collin Sexton. The Klutch Sports client is represented by Rich Paul and is said to be seeking around $20 million annually, half of Durant's $44 million cap hit. Sexton's qualifying offer is worth only $7.2 million and the Chris Fedor reports the Cavs have offered a three-year, $48 million deal.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points, ranking 22nd in the NBA in his third season. However, the 23-year-old played only 11 games last season after suffering a torn meniscus. Another problem besides contracts and injuries with this three-team tango would be deciding who exactly acquires Sexton and Durant.

A deal sending Sexton to the Pelicans for picks and spare part players could give Cleveland enough to entice Brooklyn to the negotiation table for Durant. If the Cavs can add Durant and keep the core of last year's playoff team, Cleveland would once again be a title favorites for the first time since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sexton could be a marginal move for New Orleans and Brooklyn depending on his role. Making a move that sends depth to Cleveland, Sexton to Brooklyn, and Durant to New Orleans might even need a fourth team at some point but it could be done.

Longshots Worth A Look

Durant's preferred destinations of Phoenix, Miami, Philadelphia, and Boston have obvious frameworks but there is also one longshot offseason move that comes out of nowhere. The Golden State Warriors could be a wildcard option as a third team but not as a landing spot for Durant.

Draymond Green is leaning into his media personality career and has always dealt with knocks that his game only works because of Steph Curry. There is no better place to change that harsh legacy narrative while leaning into his post-playing career than Brooklyn.

Perhaps the Chicago Bulls have buyer's remorse on Lonzo Ball. His $20 million contract going to the Nets solves half of Durant's salary matching problem. Likewise, the Charlotte Hornets might decide to finally move on from Gordan Hayward.

Michael Jordan has been rumored to want a big move and was perhaps exploring a Russ Westbrook deal. Westbrook to Brooklyn works as well but the optics might be too much for those stars and mega-market franchises. The same goes for a return of Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn.

Over-30 options like Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon's $20 million contracts are also in play. The 34-year-old Gordon is Houston's only player to be making more than $10 million a year. Hield is being lost in the shuffle with the rebuilding Indiana Pacers.

Sure, Hield and Gordon are longshots far down on the list unlikely to drum up much interest. Whether they are traded depends on how desperate Brooklyn gets to move past the Durant era. New Orleans has a few ways to capitalize, including landing Durant before training camp starts without giving up Brandon Ingram.

