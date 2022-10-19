Pelicans vs. Nets: Opening Night Statements With Points To Prove

The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets with both teams looking to make a statement on NBA Opening Night.

The NBA calendar only allows for a few narrative-changing games each season. Opening Night is one of those important dates for those with a point to prove. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets with both teams looking to make a statement.

Williamson sat out the last preseason game but is not listed on the injury report. The 2019 first-overall pick has been sending some not-so-subtle messages with his wardrobe selections over the past few weeks. Allen Iverson's 'Practice' outfit was followed by a Michael Jordan 'I'm Back' ensemble.

When: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Where: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports New Orleans Listen: ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

Willie Green has little to worry about with Williamson back in the fold. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas are back from last season's playoff run with the same chip on their shoulders. Ingram made a leap that even refs will have to respect, or so is the hope from fans of the Pelicans. The biggest worry is Coach Green did not get to play the starting five together this preseason.

So how will the team get out to a fast start? McCollum and Valanciunas are now over 30 but both still have some All-Star level miles left on the tires. Neither are in the habit of missing the playoffs throughout their careers. Likewise, neither has entered into a season with such a level of heightened expectations even though the team will need time to get to know each other.

It's a new season, with a fresh start as a new squad. The veterans will want to prove they can lead a top-level team to the top end of the standings.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are all trying to shed some negative stigmas that have stuck to them over the summer. Durant demanded a trade. Kyrie was shopping around for a new free-agent destination before returning to the Nets on a shorter deal than expected. Simmons sat out last season after a demoralizing playoff showing with the Philadelphia 76ers two years ago.

Green will continue to stress defense and easy transition buckets. Shooting might be off on Opening Night just because the full team has not played together and developed a rhythm yet. Rebounding should not be an issue. Williamson and Valanciunas will be able to bully Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, and Royce O'Neale. Expect those second-chance points to add up to a close, winnable game for the Pelicans.

McCollum versus Irving is an early All-Star litmus test for the new lead guard in New Orleans. Ingram versus Durant will not happen often but it would be unsurprising to see them both land a few haymakers to start the season. The biggest question: How will the Pelicans deploy Herb Jones? Will the second-round sensation get the Simmons assignment or be told to follow KD like the tag on his shirt?

Projected Starting Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

