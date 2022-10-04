Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.

Having the best seat in the house for Zion's return is not a bad way to ease into the schedule. Though Ingram will not be using the time to change up his hairstyle. He won't be sitting on the bench for long, as this injury is not a worry.

McCollum is "questionable as well with an ankle, but he went through practice yesterday, a full shoot-around, so he's a guy again we'll talk to our medical team and see where we are come game time," Coach Willie Green explained.

The former Portland Trail Blazer has never played with Williamson, but this should not be viewed as too much time lost. Letting Williamson soak in the spotlight for about 20 minutes will go a long way toward getting Zion prepared mentally. Green says that is about the maximum to expect from the expected starters in Chicago.

"We have a minutes window. We want to play the guys probably no more than 20 minutes. Same thing for our second unit, in the 20-minute range. We'll see what it looks like."

The on-court chemistry between Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum will come soon enough. Ingram has had time with Williamson and expects this team to be better than ever with Zion back in the fold. It is best not to aggravate the toe. He can spend time talking up Zion as a hype man. Ingram rarely gets to take part in the bench mob for a full game.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about over the last few days,” Ingram said after Monday’s practice in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. “Our depth, how many different players we can put on the floor. Having a lineup with all guards, or a lineup where we go really big, or where we have a lot of skill on the floor and three-point shooters on the floor. We have a lot of different dynamics."

“It’s OK,” was all Ingram would say about the severity of the injury. The timeline is all about, “Hopefully tomorrow I feel a little bit better. I’m just trying to progress and feel really, really good before I step out on the floor.”

“He’s getting better,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “He’s still questionable (to play Tuesday). We’ll see how he feels, once he does a few things at shootaround (Tuesday morning). It’s nothing serious, but hopefully we can get him back soon.”

