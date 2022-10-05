Pelicans Hold Tough, Beat Bulls 129-125

Zion Williamson led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-125 road win over the Chicago Bulls in his first action in over 500 days.

Brandon Ingram watched from the sidelines wearing a Biggie and Tupac outfit while Zion Williamson put the rest of the NBA on notice. It was apparent Williamson is back to near full strength from the opening tip. Zion had a put-back dunk and a chase-down block in the first few minutes, easing all the concerns that Williamson would need a few games to get back in the groove mentally and physically.

The 2019 first overall pick out of Duke only played 15 minutes, yet he scored 13 quick points. Williamson could not contain his smile during or after the game.

"Couldn't show them everything," Williamson said in the first postgame media scrum of the season. "But just kind of getting a feel for it again. Find spots. Picking and choosing where I want to attack. But, I got a new team since the last time I played. I'm still learning some of the guys. Today we were able to click. I feel like if we can do that for the rest of these preseason games, I feel we'll be in pretty good shape."

Head Coach Willie Green was encouraged with the progress shown, saying, "He looked good and he's just going to continue to get better," Green said. "That's what we know about Z. He works at it. He's a competitor. And you know it doesn't look like it but he had 13 points and 4 rebounds in 15 minutes. That's the type of work he puts in on the floor."

Dyson Daniels also made his rookie NBA debut. The 2022 8th overall pick did not hesitate when initiating the offense, even though he started the game 0/4 from the field. Daniels finished strong, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help New Orleans squeak out a victory.

Devonte' Graham, Willy Hernangomez, and Jaxson Hayes led a strong second unit. All three scored at least 14 points and Graham led the way with 21 points in 21 minutes. Hayes only missed one shot while being more active on defense. Everyone expected to contribute throughout the regular season got on the court and, more importantly, everyone knocked off rust without picking up any minor injury concerns.

The Pelicans will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday in the only warm-up game to be held in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans only has two home games this preseason and the second will take place in Birmingham.

