Pelicans vs. Bulls: Zion's New Debut Will Be Nationally Televised

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson will get to show off their progress over the past year in a preseason tip-off contest against the Chicago Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the Chicago Bulls to tip off the preseason slate. It will be Zion Williamson’s first game since May 4, 2021, and ticket prices are already going for double or triple the face value. Strap in for a long season Pelicans fans. This is the first game on the long journey to another playoff appearance.

Zion Williamson fields questions during media day. Credit: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center Chicago, IL

When: October 4, 2022 @ 8:30 CST

Watch: TNT

Willie Green is finally getting settled into the lead coaching seat going into his second season. Executive Vice President David Griffin explained that the NBA Finals run with the Phoenix Suns and the pandemic made getting in early preseason work a struggle for Green since moving to New Orleans.

The only thing that matters in this game is health. Knocking the rust off is important but stretching the starters out to 30-plus minutes would be an unnecessary risk. With four more exhibition games and over two weeks until the Opening Tip in Brooklyn, Green has every reason to be patient and let the reserves battle the Bulls. John Butler and Dereon Seabron have used their defensive efforts to earn an early extended run to show off their offensive development.

Green admitted after practice this weekend that the reserves would play more than the starters. The Pelicans played their way out of pressure by nixing the Open Run Scrimmmage and will continue to be risk-averse until the regular season starts, though there are plenty of reasons to give the starters 20 minutes together.

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas have never played a real game with Williamson as a teammate. Brandon Ingram's small sample size has gone stale. The All-Stars logged most of their time together with Alvin Gentry sitting on the sidelines. Getting everyone into some early actions will help them figure out how to attack the opposition from the tip, something McCollum and Williamson were worried about when asked on Media Day.

Those most intriguing scouting reports coming out of this game for the Pelicans will be the backup rotations. The Pelicans will want to find out what Dyson Daniels can do on an NBA court sooner rather than later. The recently drafted rookie will have to really shine to steal minutes away from Jose Alvarado or Devonte' Graham.

The big man minutes are mostly set with Valanciunas, Williamson, and Larry Nance Jr., who just signed a two-year, $21.6 million extension to stay in town. Will EuroBasket MVP Willy Hernangomez get a shot at a bigger role, or will the team stick with Jaxson Hayes if for no other reason than to elevate his trade value?

It's been a long off-season. The playoff run and expectations for this season have had fans anxious to see this Pelicans squad fully healthy. Well, this title-contending team will get a national broadcast debut on TNT because, as it turns out, the rest of the world has been waiting for Williamson. The rest of the league will tune in just to see how stacked these Pelicans look going into the 2022-23 slate.

Read More Pelicans News: