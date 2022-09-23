Pelicans Make Changes To Coach Staff, Promote Pannone From Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced a few internal promotions and staff changes in the weekend heading into Media Day.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced several basketball operations and coaching staff promotions along with a few additions to the front office ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Sammy Gelfand has been hired as senior director of basketball analytics. He was lured over from the Detroit Pistons where he served as an assistant coach. Before a stint on the Pistons bench, Gelfand was running data to Willie Green and the rest of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff.

Former Birmingham Squadron head coach Ryan Pannone has been added to the Pelicans’ coaching staff as an assistant coach. Pannone's rise up the coaching ranks started in junior college before the G-League coaching vet took some overseas opportunities. Jordan Kincaide has been added to the training staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Additionally, Ryan Frazier is now sitting closer to Green as an assistant coach. Corey Brewer and Darnell Lazare have been elevated to assistant coach/player development titles. Brandon Demas was been promoted to two-way coach and Jordan McGuire was been promoted to player development assistant/assistant shooting coach. D’Or Fischer has been elevated to player development assistant, according to the team's release.

