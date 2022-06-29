Skip to main content

Pelicans Introducing Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell: How To Watch

The New Orleans Pelicans will hold an introductory press conference for rookies Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch it live.

The New Orleans Pelicans will hold an introductory press conference for rookies Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Daniels spoke with the media in Brooklyn after the draft before joining a Zoom call with the press based in New Orleans. However, this will be the first time fans get to hear from Liddell.

Fans can watch the Daniels and Liddell’s first foray into the city on the team’s Youtube Channel and Twitter. 

Dyson was the 8th overall pick after spending a year with the G-League Ignite. General Manager says the Australian was “The Man” at the 8th spot for most of the draft process. The 19-year-old finished his 26-game season with the Ignite with averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Liddell, Ohio State alum and former Illinois Mr. Basketball award winner, had a stoic response after being drafted in the second round. It was a fall after many mock drafts pegged him for a late-teens, early-twenties type prospect. Even Langdon admitted in the post-draft media scrum that New Orleans did not have Liddell in for a workout because no one thought he would be available with the 41st overall pick.

Daniels, Liddell, and 52nd overall pick Karlo Matkovic will get their first time on an NBA court with the Pelicans summer league team. They will be joined by playoff-tested veterans Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado.

