Pelicans Can Land Possible All-Star Without Paying For Kevin Durant

The New Orleans Pelicans have been mentioned as a possible destination for Kevin Durant but they could come away with a different All-Star caliber talent to start the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been mentioned as a possible destination throughout the Kevin Durant trade saga. Rumors abound as details have trickled out as the sides continue to negotiate personally and media leaks through sources. Sorting through the comments gives a clearer picture to understand the situation of a few teams going into training camp.

If there is a way to bring in Kevin Durant without giving up CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, or Zion Williamson, it would be one of the easiest basketball decisions ever based on talent alone for New Orleans. However, things are not that simple and a Durant-to-Pelicans trade is highly unlikely for many reasons, including the Brooklyn Nets getting a better offer. Still, the New Orleans could come away with a different All-Star caliber talent before starting training camp in a few weeks.

Dynamic Deals, Kevin Durant's Doubts

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Durant “does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction” and “reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.” Despite the impasse, the Brooklyn Nets have yet to drum up a bidding war for the All-NBA talent.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly top Durant’s list of preferred destinations. Brooklyn wants New Orleans and the Boston Celtics in the mix to drive up the price close to the Rudy Gobert haul. The Pelicans have every right to feel they are being used in tangled negotiations through leaks that aim for leverage.

It's understood the New Orleans front office has not said much because any dropping of names into the rumors would only cause friction in the locker room should a move not be made. It's also understood that Ingram has been off the table during any conversations, per Michael Scotto.

The less New Orleans engages Brooklyn, the less expensive Durant's trade package becomes for the eventual winner. This depreciates the market for other potential options regardless of what Utah received from Minnesota for Gobert (and hopes to get for Donovan Mitchell). Brooklyn has to find their end game before training camp or call Durant's bluff that he will sit out training camp. The Nets also have to mend fences or find a landing spot for Kyrie Irving.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports the Pelicans are still interested in Durant. Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado comprise most of the trade package along with several future first round draft picks. Considering how the market has unfolded, it is doubtful the Pelicans give the Nets everything they wanted initially especially if standing firm on demanding Ingram's inclusion.

But also it must be asked: Why part ways with Ingram now just to try and sell Durant on ending his career in the city? It does not help in keeping fans calm that the New Orleans Times-Picayune has ran with the trade rumors from New York while also asking if the team should even bother. Ingram will be a better, cheaper player before the end of his current deal. Gutting the roster now would leave the front office in a team-building bind when Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant are due for their next contract extensions in just a few years.

It might be tough to convince Durant to fully commit to the city, but it would be more difficult to defend a trade should things not work out immediately. Executive Vice President David Griffin has repaired his reputation but it could all be for naught in three years if a Durant trade did not bring an NBA Finals appearance. The increased pressure and compressed championship window around Durant are seemingly counter to the franchise building culture under Griffin.

Nov 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of Durant, the Pelicans could try to target cheaper pieces with more upside in the roles on offer. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) or Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers) are both are surplus to requirements in their current situations but have shown near All-Star potential. They would also cost not even half of what the Nets are asking or what Durant will be paid. Furthermore, a smaller move now fits Griffin's team building patterns and the current window of contention with the returning roster.

Griffin Does Not Need to Get Greedy!

Griffin took the Pelicans job with the understanding Anthony Davis wanted out. Still, the new lead executive pitched to the media the idea that Davis could be convinced to stay and play with Zion Williamson. Though everyone knew a trade was all but inevitable, Griffin maintain maximum leverage with the best trade asset available.

His patterns when looking at the deals for different levels of players have not changed much since running the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is just expressed differently on a team without LeBron James. It's led to a different vibe in the locker room, one fans can literally see when former players sit with the team during the most recent Las Vegas Summer League runs.

The Lakers were as desperate to land Davis and the Milwaukee Bucks were to keep Giannis Antetohoumpo happy with a deal for Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans created a market, extracted maximum value and moved on to smaller deals that led to Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum. Signing Josh Hart and Stephen Adams drew mixed reactions but their contracts were useful in landing significant roster upgrades.

Small Package For Sexton or Hield?

Hield and Sexton’s salary cap figures ($16-20 million) would be less than half of Durant’s $44 million hit. Cleveland does not quite have the contracts or draft picks to make a swap with Brooklyn but the foundation of a playoff contender is in place. Indiana could add some youth and draft picks to fuel their rebuild by moving on the 30-years old Hield.

Durant and the Nets might not find a better offer from any other potential top-end playoff team. Cleveland owns their own draft picks from 2024 through 2030, and the 2023 pick is lottery protected. A trade with New Orleans gives the Cavs the extra assets needed to submit a winning bid.

They just have to send Collin Sexton to the Crescent City. A move for Durant makes sense for the Cavaliers if they want to try and compete for a conference finals spot opposite of Boston, Miami, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia. The Pelicans could send back up to three players, including a couple of young prospects that are of interest to Brooklyn.

The rehabbing Kira Lewis Jr. for example could be deemed surplus to requirements with Dyson Daniels and Sexton (both 8th overall picks) in New Orleans. Cleveland would then send Devonte Graham and perhaps Jaxson Hayes to the Nets. With Brooklyn paying the luxury tax, Garrett Temple's expiring contract might be a buy-out option to save some money. As an added bonus, any unbalanced trade would make room for 2022 draft pick E.J. Liddell.

Both Brooklyn and Cleveland are dealing with tough situations just a month before training camp opens. Charania's described Durant's admission to Brooklyn as "professional." Chris Fedor says the Cleveland/Sexton talks "have not been contentious but remain at a standstill, with the two sides far apart on valuation."

Cleveland has reportedly offered a three-year, $40 million deal. Sexton countered, wanting closer to the $20 million per year paid to Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson, and Terry Rozier. His representatives (Klutch, Rich Paul) believe Sexton is a starting-level talent but he might not be one of the seven most important players for Cleveland moving forward.

With an eye toward a shorter deal and the next contract, Sexton might be willing to take a little less to find a better playing situation. A $16 million a year deal from New Orleans is justifiable and reasonable enough for everyone to give it a second thought.

The Cavaliers sent out a first-round draft pick with Ricky Rubio to bring in Caris LeVert, cutting into Sexton's expected role considerably. Sexton, who played only 11 games last year, averaged 24 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in the 2020-21 season. He made almost 38% of his three-point attempts while providing above-average defense.

Sexton's skillset would replace Graham's in the New Orleans rotation and he would retain trade value going forward. Durant and Hield's will only decrease going forward. The Pelicans-Cavs swap would give Cleveland a comparable piece more befitting the role and contract they are offering. Making the sign-and-trade salaries work with Cleveland is a lot easier for the Pelicans than trying to trade for Durant without gutting the culture of the current locker room.

Smaller Moves From Strong Positions

Sexton is disgruntled, Hield is on the wrong side of 30. This Pelicans team has yet to play together when fully healthy. The less a move rocks the boat, the better. The organization will want to go into next season rowing into calm waters, not putting out fires like last year when Zion Williamson revealed his injury.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will eventually move Darius Bazley ($4.2 million). The 22 year old will be a restricted free agent next season but a trial run this year would be cheap. Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez, or Naji Marhsall and second round draft pick swaps should be enough for an agreement. The same goes for options like Kenyon Martin Jr., Patrick Beverly, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Harrison Barnes.

Brian Windhorst believes Jae Crowder ($10.1 million) is likely to leave Phoenix. Crowder is not the moved loved opposing player but the veteran would bring that same tenacity to New Orleans. The team could use that playoff guile next summer. The only issue would be redendacies with Larry Nance Jr., who won over the Smoothie King Center faithful quickly after the midseason trade.

Nance Jr.'s rebounding help the Pelicans snatch away wins during the Play-In tournament. New Orleans is operation from a stong position and only needs to make small moves. There is a sense of wanting to see what this team can do before shaking up the current recipe for success.

New Orleans does not need to trade for Durant to get an All-Star caliber talent. But then again, the Pelicans do not need much at all except their health. This squad is capable of another run at the NBA Finals regardless of who is added in the coming weeks.

