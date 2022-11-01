Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home

The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through LeBron James.

Brandon Ingram (concussion) will sadly be watching this game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers from his home. Still, Willie Green's Pelicans can finish off this three-game Western Conference road trip with a winning record. Zion Williamson is back in action following a big win over the LA Clippers and is ready to power through LeBron James in this early-season matchup.

This is a growing rivalry between the fans and the franchises, there is no doubt. The Pelicans are new, upstarts compared to the legendary Lakers. However, the trading of Anthony Davis for Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and draft picks tied these franchises' futures together for most of the decade. A win in the Crypto.com Arena would help keep the Lakers near the bottom of the standings, and the top of the lottery. With the Pelicans chasing the top spot out West and a 2023 NBA Draft pick swap, it's just more seasoning into this saucy rivalry.

When: Wednesday, November 2

Where: Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

The Pelicans have been competitive in every game regardless of who suits up and this matchup against the Lakers should be no different. Willie Green is quickly becoming of the most highly respected head coaches in the NBA, and for good reason. He has the full trust of a very talented, deep locker room.

New Orleans (118.5 ppg) is the third-highest-scoring team in the league. Lebron's Lakers are 29th (105.3 ppg). The Pelicans are third in made field goals (48.9%). Los Angeles is again 29th (42.7%). The Pelicans are one spot better in the three-pointers made category (2nd, 40%), while the Lakers are one spot worse and sit in dead last (30th, 26.6%).

The tale of the tape is only close when looking at steals, turnovers, fouls, and free throws. The Lakers (6th vs. 15th) are better at grabbing rebounds but the Pelicans share the ball at a far higher rate, 7th in assists compared to 22nd for the Lakers.

This should only be close if New Orleans does not commit to the dirty work and throws up too many casual, sloppy shots. Sometimes those have to be worked out of the system in the regular season but this does not seem like one of those games where lack of focus will be an issue for the young squad, even after two days off around Halloween. Williamson took a few days off but appears to be back at full strength going by the win over the Clippers.

New Orleans has been borderline dominant at times going by the eye test and the advanced stats back it up. Even though the squad has yet to find the sixth gear, the Pelicans are 4th in Offensive Rating (117.5), 14th in Defensive Rating (111.1), 5th in Net Rating at +6.4 to the good side, grab the second-most offensive rebounds (34.9%), and the most total rebounds (53.1).

This is despite a total of 11 games missed by Ingram, Williamson, Herb Jones, and playoff starter Jaxson Hayes. 2022's 8th overall pick Dyson Daniels has been promising in spurts but has also missed two games. It looks like everyone except for Ingram will be available to play on Wednesday night. E.J. Liddell and Kira Lewis Jr. remain out as well.

James, Davis, and Westbrook are still trying to figure out their roles and how to play. The Lakers finally earned the first win of the season this weekend over the visiting Denver Nuggets. LeBron admitted after that win, "We haven't played particularly well at home to start the season."

He also shared part of the expected game plan going forward, so Willie Green's coaching staff has plenty of time to prepare the bench unit. Westbrook will be leading L.A.'s reserves and is starting to embrace the role.

James explained, "Throughout Russ's career at some point, he's had to run a team. And it's a luxury for our ball club for, [in the] minutes when myself and AD are not in the game and he can run a unit. Tonight he's just looked more and more comfortable in the role that he's been implemented in, and we needed all 32 sensational minutes that he had. So, he's big-time."

CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Williamson should be able to handle whatever Davis and James throw at them. It will be another "everybody eats" game. Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Larry Nance Jr. will need to slow down Westbrook, or at least score enough to keep pace until the closing minutes. Naji Marshall will step up once again if Herb Jones (knee) is unavailable.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has used four different starting lineups in six games. Patrick Beverly and Lonnie Walker IV were the starting backcourt in the most recent win so it is likely that's what the Pelicans see at tipoff. Tony Brown Jr. or Austin Reeves could step in to fill out the starting five.

Expected Starting Fives:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Los Angeles Lakers: Patrick Beverly, Lonnie Walker IV, Tony Brown Jr., LeBron James, Anthony Davis

