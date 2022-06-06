Pelicans Looking For Local Talent, Hosting National Anthem Auditions

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to let the locals sing as they host National Anthem auditions at the legendary Tipitina’s.

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to let the locals sing. The team will host National Anthem auditions at Tipitina’s in Uptown, New Orleans on June 8 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. All local vocalists and musicians from all backgrounds are encouraged to come strut their stuff on the legendary stage.

This is not a winner take all competition but rather yet another way the team is trying to showcase local talent. More than a few will get a chance to play at the Smoothie King Center during the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans season.

All performers should bring a photo ID to audition. The Pelicans release does state “Walk-ups are welcome but fans are encouraged to RSVP by filling out the registration form.” That form can be found at www.pelicans.com/anthem. There will be little chance to freelance as everyone will be asked to perform the National Anthem.

This is an encouraging route for all artists regardless of their path. Alana Buckley, just 16 years old, attends St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge. She is involved with the music program and hits the church circuits on the weekends. Singing is how she expresses her faith and spirit. Similarly, Jessica Harvey and The Difference are a group of women out of various New Orleans churches who add an old-school gospel sound to the National Anthem.

Berkley the Artist grew up on the instruments in his father’s church. The actor/composer comes home to sing the anthem in between projects like Features (2020) and When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (2017). Bailey Flores has performed the anthem and also provided in-game entertainment with her hits Phantom and Kiss Me More on her journey from local to global.

Taimya Smith and Mark-Anthony Thomas round out the growing local roster of anthem performers. It is just one of the many ideas the team is using to make the sounds of the game represent the city.

