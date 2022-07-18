Skip to main content

John Butler Jr. Perfect Leading Pelicans To Win Over Thunder

John Butler Jr. posted a perfect shooting night to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 107-71 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coach Jarron Collins led the shorthanded squad to their third triple-digit scoring total in Las Vegas to finish with a 3-2 record. 

Butler Jr. made all six of his three-point attempts and ended with 25 points on a 9/9 shooting night. The seven-footer from Florida State "did what he does in terms of just providing that floor-spacing ability in someone that is 7’1,” Collins said in the postgame media session. “He was pretty active on defense, but again just catch-and-shoot opportunities. Just put the ball in the basket. He even hit the 1-dribble pull-up. So he showed his game, his versatility in terms of being a rim protector but also being someone who can space the floor.”

Dereon Seabron settled his nerves after a week in Las Vegas. The NC State alum signed a two-way contract but did not his a shot in his first two games. Deividas Sirvydis (17 points, 6 rebounds) rounded out his week with another impressive shooting display.  Amadou Sow (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks) was productive in his first extended stretch of playing time.

Tyrique Jones (6 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) earned a shot at a Birmingham Squadron roster spot. In the end, this was a successful summer schedule even if all three 2022 NBA Draft picks wound up on the injury report. Dyson Daniels got a taste of NBA action. E.J. Liddell is expected to make a full recovery before next season and Karlo Matkovic looks like he will be NBA-ready sooner rather than later.

Elijah Stewart (20 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds) got the attention of a few franchises these last few days, though he may be too in-demand for the Pelicans to keep in-house through the summer. Jared Harper and John Petty Jr. will see Butler Jr. and Seabron again when training camp opens in a month. Until then, the Pelicans are in wait-and-see mode while watching the trade markets. 

