Pelicans Open Practice Pumps Up Most Loyal Fans

The New Orleans Pelicans held an exciting Open Practice in the Smoothie King Center for their most loyal fans.

The New Orleans Pelicans held an exciting Open Practice in the Smoothie King Center for their most loyal fans. Despite JJ Redick's claims, the line of fans was more than 12 deep over an hour before the doors opened. 

CJ McCollum led the team out of the tunnel. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson brought up the rear, which brought a decent cheer from the crowd. After an early Jose Alvarado appreciation chant, Williamson started getting the house to their feet with some early dunks.

The team ran through some warmup drills, including weave patterns that ended with a few more crowd-pleasing dunks. In between tip-off and the Mystery Hotdog Eating challenge at half court, the team took turns going to the rail to sign autographs and take pictures. 

Some even tried to hand Zion a baby. Credit to Williamson for signing autographs throughout the Rookie Dance Off Karaoke initiations.

Coach Green watched on with more of a sly smile than anything, sitting back with some of the player's kids and younger siblings while the rookies serenaded the Smoothie King Center. All in all, it was a fun Saturday evening before flying out to face the Chicago Bulls in the first preseason game.

Follow Pelicans Scoop for all the latest news from the Pelicans. The team's sales email refers to this as the golden era of Big Easy hoops for a reason. It's the same reason the home opener is basically sold out unless you jump on the Sports Drink registration early.  

