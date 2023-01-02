Pelicans, Sixers Square Off Again In Philly

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (23-13) will close out a two-game road trip with a visit to face the Philadelphia 76ers (21-14). These two teams are both battling for the top spot in their respective conferences and just squared off on Friday, a 127-116 victory for New Orleans. That game marked a career night for CJ McCollum who knocked down a franchise-best 11 three-pointers in the victory.

Zion Williamson also had a big game, pouring in 36 points on 13/19 from the field. McCollum and Williamson's performance was special considering the 76ers were coming into the game winners of 8 of their last 9 games and boasting the league's No. 2 scoring defense. The Pelicans have won 5 of the last 6.

Brandon Ingram (toe) and Larry Nance Jr (neck) both missed Friday night's game. They are both listed out for Monday night's rematch as well. Philadelphia doesn't have anyone listed on their injury report for Monday night's game.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey did sit out of Philadelphia's last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a precaution. Harden is averaging 21.9 points, 11.1 assists, and 6.2 rebounds this season. Maxey actually made his season debut in New Orleans.

New Orleans had trouble slowing down Joel Embiid, who forced the Pelicans' big men into early foul trouble. Embiid's MVP campaign continued as he finished with 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jonas Valanciunas had as many fouls (4) as field goals made trying to defend Embiid. Look for Valancuinas to make some adjustments in the rematch.

New Orleans continues to be one of the best fourth-quarter scoring teams in the NBA. They are third overall at 28.6 points and they scored exactly 28 to close out the Sixers on Friday. Part of the reason is the team's ability to get to the free-throw line. The Pelicans have averaged an NBA-best 38 free throw attempts over the last 3 games. Conversely, the Sixers have given up the third most free throw attempts in the last three games (29.7). This could prove pivotal if this remains a close game in the fourth quarter.

The Pels have a below .500 record on the road season (7-9). In the month of January, 10 of their 16 games will be on the road so it will be imperative for them to get some road wins under their belt. This will help them keep pace in the crowded Western Conference. The top 7 teams in the West are only separated by 4 games and New Orleans is already coming off a road loss to Memphis on Saturday night.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Philadelphia: De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

