Zion Exits Early, Pelicans Fall Short In Philadelphia

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers ring in the new year with a 120-111 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be more worried about Zion Williamson's hamstring than the loss. Williamson exited with a limp at the end of the third quarter having posted 26 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds on his stat sheet.

Embiid also had five assists. James Harden had 27 points and 8 assists. Harden's backcourt running mate Tyrese Maxey added 12 points and 2 assists. Georges Niang led the reserves with 15 off the bench and De’Anthony Melton (11 points, 4 rebounds) hit three big three points to give the 76ers five players scoring in double figures around Embiid.

Williamson was again keeping up with Philadelphia's MVP candidate as these two teams met just last week, a New Orleans win. The Pelicans had a one-point lead late in the third quarter tonight but it was the last time CJ McCollum and Co. had a lead.

Off nights from Jose Alvarado (0/4, 0 points, 0 steals), Devonte' Graham (0/3, 2 points), and Trey Murphy III (3/9, 8 points, 0 assists) seem to doom the Pelicans to a fate of always playing from behind. They did erase a few double-digit deficits but never were are to build off of that momentum.

McCollum, who’d scored 42 points and made a career-high 11 three-pointers in the game last week, had another very efficient game. He had 26 points on 9/16 shooting and hit 5/8 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas (12 points, 12 rebounds) had three blocks but fouled out in a losing effort to stop Embiid's MVP campaign.

Embiid played almost the entire first quarter to take advantage of matchup issues caused by foul trouble. Valanciunas picked up a second foul with 5:58 to go in the opening stanza. Williamson did return the favor, drawing a second foul on Embiid with 11 seconds remaining.

Both benches were unhappy with the refs at the break. Williamson. P.J. Tucker, Harden and Embiid were all called for their third before halftime. Williamson was not present on the bench to start the fourth quarter.

The team released a statement officially listing the injury as a hamstring strain. Coach Willie Green said in the postgame news conference that he had no further update, but some imaging would be done. All hopes were that Williamson would be fine.

"That was extremely difficult. It was at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him. Hopefully, he’s OK. Tough loss for us," Green added.

Embiid was initially listed as questionable with lower back soreness that Doc Rivers said popped up during a New Year's Eve road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Monday’s game was his 16th in a row since returning in late November from a left mid-foot sprain.

The Pelicans are now 7-10 in road games. They play their next two games at home in the Smoothie King Center. Then comes another four-game road trip. However, winning on the injury report is a big factor for New Orleans. Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe), and Larry Nance Jr. being out at the same time compounds the issue.

