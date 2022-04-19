Pelicans, Green Making Game-2 Tweaks Against Suns

Willie Green will look to make adjustments as the New Orleans Pelicans aim for a win in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

Willie Green will look to make adjustments as the New Orleans Pelicans aim for a win in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Green has several ideas in mind but knows none will work unless the Pelicans make their open shots. Green said after a loss on Easter his team needs “to play faster. We have to get into the paint. We have to crash the glass. All those things, we did (in Game1). But we have to make some shots.”

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

When: April 19, 2022 @ 9:00 pm CT

Where: Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

How To Watch/Listen: TNT, Bally Sports, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valancuinas

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Making the shots will be left up to CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Ingram has to look for more three-point opportunities. He was 1/2 from beyond the arc and Phoenix just kept collapsing the paint. Only one shot per half on average will not worry Monty Williams and the Phoenix defense. Ingram ended Game 1 with just 18 points on 17 shots and 5 turnovers.

CJ McCollum had to work for his 25 points by taking 25 mostly inefficient, rushed shots. Green could not get McCollum and Ingram going in the first half. Phoenix forced the ball out of McCollum's hands as much as possible while pressing Ingram on the other side. The plays were not working and the supporting cast was not making shots, leading to a 34-point half for the Pelicans.

New Orleans did make the game interesting with a 37-point third quarter. Green's halftime moves gave the Pelicans hope but then Chris Paul put a hurting on the New Orleans defense to start the fourth quarter. Paul's 13-point surge to start the fourth quarter gave Phoenix too much of a cushion to fall victim to a Pelicans comeback.

Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Schematic tinkering comes with every play going up against Paul. New Orleans might need to make a rotational change. Jaxson Hayes (11 minutes) and Devonte’ Graham (10 min.) combined for 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist while getting targeted by Phoenix on the defensive end.

Green said “not at the moment” regarding any big lineup changes. “As a group, we didn’t have a great first half. That wasn’t one individual; that was us as a team. We have to do the things we do better, harder, and with more force. See where we are after that.”

Trey Murphy III or Larry Nance Jr. could get more minutes before moving into the starting lineup later in the series. Both provide more shooting and rebounding support to the three leading stars. Nance Jr.’s veteran savvy on the boards kept the season alive against the LA Clippers. Murphy III is more likely to get more time with Valanciunas on the floor. In Game 1, Nance had 6 rebounds. The rest of the bench had just seven. Keeping the reserve unit competitive is a key component to keeping the games close.

Murphy III did well in his playoff debate after an up-and-down rookie season. He says the keys to playing well the rest of the series are “sharing the ball, playing hard, using our defense to fuel our offense. That’s something we’ve been doing all year, running on (defensive) stops. That’s been our bread-and-butter. We just got more stops in the second half and were able to get out in transition, and attack the paint.”

Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans will be playing their fourth game in seven days. Still, Green is not worried tired legs will lead to tired minds. He has faith this team can find solutions and soldier through to earn a win. New Orleans just has to start by playing to their standard.

Green said after practice, "I saw us adjust to the speed and physicality of the game. We need to make that adjustment right away. We can’t wait until the second half to do it."

