Pelicans Weighing Trade Market Moves Versus Future First Round Pick Values

The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of options and assets but they do not need to force a move by sacrificing future first-round picks.

Kevin Durant is staying put in Brooklyn while Donovan Mitchell is packing for a move to Cleveland. The trade market is starting to shape up after the league-altering Rudy Gobert trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of options and moveable assets, they do not need to force a move by sacrificing future first-round picks.

Executive Vice President David Griffin promised a quiet offseason and aside from signing Zion Williamson to a max-level deal the front office has stuck to their formula. The foundation for an extended championship window is set with Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum. Willie Green does not need much more to work with to cook up a second consecutive playoff appearance. The recipe for success is already in the building.

However, New Orleans is already pressed for rosters spots as it is. The front office still needs to open a bench chair for E.J. Liddell if the plan is to bring in the currently rehabbing 2021 second-round pick in this season. There are only so many minutes, shots, and guaranteed contracts to go around this year. All contending teams are looking to get better, even marginally, but the executives in charge have to balance to costs or risk upsetting the culture they've meticulously constructed.

The Pelicans were mentioned as a potential partner in almost every big trade this summer because they currently own 10 first-round picks over the next seven seasons. Five of those selections fall in the next three years regardless of any possible deferments from 2024 to 2025 with the Los Angeles Lakers picks.

Jaxson Hayes and Devonte' Graham are serviceable talents that ensure competitiveness but rebuilding teams value the draft picks more than salary makeweight journeymen. Other teams will continue to ask New Orleans how much they value certain picks at the negotiating table. The Pelicans have to pick the right time to push their chips all in.

Clearance Racks and Fire Sales

The Portland Trail Blazers practically threw Larry Nance Jr. into the CJ McCollum trade for free, just to clear the cap space. The Utah Jazz are now clearing out the old era and stockpiling draft assets in this rebuild. They could have possibly had a better record next season by taking the reported New York Knicks package but Danny Ainge opted to look a the long game.

The Jazz are the most obvious example of a team openly looking to move playoff-caliber talent but there are a few other options. There are differences between a decent clearance rack find like Nance Jr. and just splurging on a fire sale just to have buyer's remorse.

The issue becomes determining who is available and also worth a first-round pick. Jordan Clarkson? Mike Conley or Bojan Bogdanovic? All three are over 30 and cost between $13-22 million. Would the Pelicans be willing to pay a doubled tax of losing the first-round pick and owing a few million in luxury tax fees?

That seems like a situation more suited to an older team like the Lakers, not the young, up-and-coming Pelicans. Extending Nance Jr. is a bigger priority.

The Jazz example has another snag. Utah also needs to clear a few roster spots before the season begins. The are only five teams with at least one open roster spot: the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics.

The Cavs have already made their move and only have Robin Lopez's $1.8 million expiring contract to offer. The Knicks have the same Evan Fournier- Obi Toppin package they tried to sell the Jazz declined but no other buyers. Michael Jordan's Hornets have Kelly Oubre Jr. but also could be looking at a bigger deal, perhaps the rumored Russell Westbrook swap.

Phoenix and Boston have NBA Finals aspirations. Jae Crowder might be the best player the Suns offer New Orleans, which would bring grumblings from the fans. Crowder took an Eric Gordan-styled heel turn in the playoff series last spring. Houston's Gordan might actually be the best option on the market. Talent-wise, those would be lateral moves at best with a great risk of backfiring.

Fans of the Pelicans are not clamoring for just any move. Though the team has more draft picks than they can actually afford to roster, the front office is not under any pressure for the first time in years. The days of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday wanting to head out of town are over.

The Pelicans do not need to force an unnecessary move by including a first-round pick in an overpay. There will be more options, at a more affordable cost, around the trade deadline. And the team's picks will only increase in value as the season goes on.

