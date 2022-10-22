Pelicans Remain Undefeated: Top 5 Takeaways From 2-0 Road Trip

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to experience problems related to playing from behind this season. Willie Green's squad has jumped out to early leads and never trailed on the scoreboard once. This team's undefeated record is no early-season fluke. After traveling to see the Opening-Night Statement Game against the Brooklyn Nets, here are the top five takeaways after the team's 124-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

1: Willie Green’s Reputation and Respect

There have been scouts from at least 15 rival teams in the building for the Birmingham preseason game and the first two regular season games. The league sees how stacked the Pelicans are and what Willie Green can do with the talents at his disposal. For as much as the national media and league scouts love this team's depth, the respect for Willie Green goes beyond.

Steve Nash complimented Green before New Orleans blew out the Nets on Opening Night. Steve Clifford praised the job being done by the second-year coach after the Hornets fell to the Pelicans.

Drawing up plays and getting rotations correct are just part of the job. Green's most underappreciated success is having the locker room's attention. Plenty of coaches have talented teams. Throughout history, groups have underperformed and a lack of leadership from the head coach was in part to blame. For just one example, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have questioned Nash's importance in the past in a way that is unthinkable in New Orleans.

2: Zion Williamson Is Still A Work In Progress

Zion Williamson is not even close to his peak, and that should scare the rest of the league. The former All-Star is still knocking off the rust and has stuck to his tried and true moves to bully his way through opponents. His finishing touches are still being polished but the Pelicans have outrebounded opponents 114-76 and have 124 points in the paint through two games.

Williamson's presence alone is helping his teammates find space for shots and follow-up dunks. He has been working on developing a midrange game with Coach Weatherspoon for years now, including a stop-and-pop 8-to-12 footer which might be seen during games soon. The encouragement from the team is there during practice, it just all comes down to in-game confidence.

3: Pelicans Still In Fourth Gear, Got Fuel In Lambo

Larry Nance Jr. said he told Williamson not to "put cheap gas in a Lambo" during training camp. Like Zion, this team is not even close to its peak. There are no worries about hitting a playoff stride too soon. These were largely comfortable wins and the Pelicans never hit fifth gear. There is still fuel left in the tank when looking at the race to a championship and their potential. This team is still figuring out how to work together in certain spaces, but the experiment is going well. The team's fourth option is putting up All-NBA numbers already.

Brandon Ingram is the A1 option at the moment. CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson were subbed off first in Brooklyn. Ingram got the spotlight just like Kevin Durant and showed why he deserves it. That too is a scary proposition for the western conference. Williamson operating as the second option on offense in this relationship not how rival teams thought they'd have to attack this team.

And the front office has the pieces to add one more playoff contributor. It's not a magic trick. It's the treats of the team's culture finally paying off, which has the rest of the league worried like expendable characters in a Halloween movie.

4: Herb Jones Is Here To Stay

Herb Jones is special. There is no other way to say it, and Zion Williamson tried after Jones blocked Kevin Durant's corner three-point attempt. Not on Herb handled a beyond-the-arc block while getting screened during the preseason. No one does that. Herb Jones is here to stay, New Orleans. If not, the front office will have to answer some questions.

In talks with the scouts and the Pelicans decision makers both on and off the record during games, press conferences, and media days, you can tell. As much as the fans of the Pelicans love Herb, this front office loves him more. The scouting world sees a future star if only that shot can be fixed. It’s wonky at times but Fred Vinson still has a couple of years until Jones is looking for a new contract.

It is just my opinion but I don't think the Pelicans will just match any offer. I think they may go full Price is Right and bid a dollar more, just to show that love to Herb.

5: Pelicans Home Opener Will Be Wild

The Pelicans return home to face the also undefeated Utah Jazz. No one predicted the Jazz would finish in a playoff spot but early-season small sample sizes can vary wildly between teams. Jordan's Chicago Bulls went 72-10 but lost to an expansion team, for example. The play on the court cannot be predicted, or else Vegas would not exist in its current form. However, there is no doubt that the sold-out Smoothie King Center will be one huge basketball city celebration this Sunday.

New Orleans does not need much reason to party. The Pelicans are off to one of the best starts in NBA history while the Saints are languishing in mediocrity.

Read More Pelicans News: