Jazz vs. Pelicans: Sold-Out Smoothie King Center Stacked With Expectations

The New Orleans Pelicans are headed home undefeated for their first meaningful game in the sold-out Smoothie King Center since last year's playoff run.

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are headed home to the Smoothie King Center undefeated and will host the also surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (2-0). Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have passed every test so far and will play their first regular season game together in New Orleans in almost two years. The excitement levels are as high as the playoff expectations. Just a couple of games into the season, the fanbase might be riding a high but it's not yet a big deal to a team with stated championship aspirations.

Looking at the other locker room, Utah was expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Instead, they are one of the best early-season success stories with wins over the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks giving them every reason to think they can come into New Orleans and steal another win to put them at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6:00 PM CST

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Utah traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, and a bundle of future draft picks. New Orleans knows the blueprint. The current roster was built through the trading of stars. However, the Pelicans are further along in their rebuild, have a better roster, and will get the benefit of a sold-out home crowd. All that adds up to Willie Green’s squad being favored by almost 10 points. Still, Jazz must be taken seriously.

The Jazz are first in total points, third in overall offensive rating, first in three-pointers made, and third in overall three-point percentage. Mike Conley still has some good basketball left in the tank. Utah’s top two scorers, Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen, are just good enough to ensure this squad is competitive as long as they remain on the roster. But Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas should again win the rebounding battle, giving the Pelicans a few extra possessions in the SKC.

Williamson (20.5) and Valanciunas (22.5) have dominated the paint in the first two games. Both are averaging over 20 points per game. Brandon Ingram (28.0) and CJ McCollum (21.0) are also above the 20-points-per-game mark. Only Markkanen tops that threshold for the Jazz. Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, and Jarred Vanderbilt will have their hands full handling the Pelican frontcourt and may not have the energy to keep up on both ends.

CJ McCollum and Herb Jones will have to find a way to slow down Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Brandon Ingram has been stepping up on the court and has been vocal about some of the national underappreciation in the post-game press conferences. That will not be an issue in New Orleans. It also would not be surprising to see Ingram take this opportunity to scope out a defensive statement game against a team that only has so many ways to actually hurt the Pelicans.

Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr., and Naji Marshall have been mainstays in the reserve rotations. They should be able to extend leads enough for Coach Green to give Willy Hernangomez and Dyson Daniels some time to shine. This is a great homecoming atmosphere for Devonte’ Graham to get on track as well. The Pelicans will need it. The team posted a 19-22 record in New Orleans last season.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Follow along with the Pelicans Scoop game thread and on social media for more coverage of all the action.

