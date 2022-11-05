Pelicans Still Sorting Through Back-to-Back Approach

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green says the team is going to take a hard look at the approach to three back-to-back sets in the next 12 days.

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) will play 8 games in the next 12 days, starting with a visit from the Golden State Warriors (3-6) on Friday, November 4.

Willie Green's squad will have to push through three sets of back-to-back games during this stretch, but the load management plan is still being determined according to the second-year coach.

New Orleans will travel to face the Atlanta Hawks just 24 hours after playing the defending champions. Granted, the Warriors are resting the core to those titles as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were all scratched from the lineup in New Orleans but there are no nights off in the NBA.

Green's message was to approach these matchups accordingly "regardless of who suits up" for either team.

The Pelicans finally have their starting five all back in action with Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram rejoining CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas on the court for Friday's opening tip.

Coach Green said, "Fortunately, we have some depth so we can sustain some injuries."

Green elaborated on the team's plan going into a tough part of the schedule.

"I'm sure we will have some talks about it. We do have a tough stretch coming up. We will, and it's sort of cliche, we will take it game by game and monitor how our guys feel and go from there."

