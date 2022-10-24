Pelicans Injury Update: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones Questionable For Mavs

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones as questionable for tomorrow's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson (hip contusion), Brandon Ingram (head), and Herb Jones (right knee) as questionable for tomorrow's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Williamson was injured after a fall suffered during the 122-121 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

"(Williamson's) fall could've been much worse and doesn't seem like it is. Sore. Bruises. Brandon gets hit in the face. Herb's knee. Nothing catastrophic, but something we have to monitor over the next few days." Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green explained.

Green said of Ingram after practice on Monday, "No diagnosis. He’s not in concussion protocol at the moment. We’ll continue to monitor him to see how he is." Ingram was initially the NBA's concussion protocol after a collision in the overtime loss to the Jazz.

Ingram took the brunt of the damage in a collision with Naji Marshall during a first-half scramble. The All-Star assured teammates he was fine, and even re-entered the game, before going into the locker room for the mandated concussion checks. Likewise, Williamson tried to shake off the fall but only lasted one more possession before motioning to the bench.

Green says imaging of Herb's right knee came back fine. This is just the type of knock that happens during the season. Jones was able to play through the pain but fouled out of the game one possession before the Jazz sealed the win with a last-second buzzer-beater.

As far as the plan going forward before facing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks? It's looking like it will be a game-time decision for the trio. "We'll see how they feel once we go through shootaround and go from there," Green said.

