Pelicans Update Injury Report: Zion Returns Versus Clippers, Herb Jones Out

The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson will return to action versus the LA Clippers but Herb Jones remains out.

The New Orleans Pelicans have upgraded Zion Williamson after the morning shootaround and the All-Star will return to action versus the LA Clippers. However, Dyson Daniels and Herb Jones remain out though both could make a return in a couple of days against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brandon Ingram stayed in New Orleans to continue through concussion protocol during the team's west coast road trip.

The Pelicans will start CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas against the Clippers. Ty Lue's team will be without Kawhi Leonard, making things slightly easier on Willie Green's game plan. LA will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac.

New Orleans (3-2) needs at least one win on this three-game road trip to maintain a winning record. The Lakers (0-5) have yet to win a game but the Clippers (2-3) are starting to figure things out while they wait on Leonard to be fully available. Stealing two early-season wins would go a long way to putting some space between the Pelicans and the bottom of the playoff race.

New Orleans will play the Lakers on Wednesday, November 2 before returning home to hopefully face the Golden State Warriors at full strength on Friday. Follow along with Pelicans Scoop for all the latest updates, analysis, and team news.

