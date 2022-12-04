Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Midday MVP Matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans (14-8) welcome the Denver Nuggets (14-8) to the Smoothie King Center for an early Sunday matchup between two of the top three teams in the Western Conference. Zion Williamson will have to lead the home team up against reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic without the help of Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s third-leading scorer, will also miss the contest which takes some luster off of this midseason tilt between two bonafide contenders. Still, Willie Green’s Pelicans have won 8 of their last 10. Mike Malone’s Nuggets have taken 4 of their last 5. These two well-balanced squads both have the quality to secure a victory and leap ahead in the standings.

When: 2:30 PM CST

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: 99.5FM WRNO

This test against the Nuggets is the start of a four-game homestand for the Pelicans. Williamson has been leading the way in the last ten games on both ends of the court. He has 13 blocks and steals in the last three games and has paced the shorthanded Pelicans to an 8-2 record over that span. The Point Zion experiment is working for New Orleans. Jokic plays a similar role in directing the Denver offense, just with a different style and from different spots on the court.

Willie Green admitted this is not the final form for his team or Williamson. “He’s just scratching the surface. It’s good to see when you look at the timeline coming back from an injury. Knocking some rust off early in the season, and now he’s starting to find a rhythm. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s seeing different coverages on the floor when he has the ball in his hands. He’s just making the right plays for us over and over again.”

New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels is in line for his second career start and first in the home arena. Jamal Murray is still working back into game shape but will demand the full attention of the Pelicans' backcourt. Without Jones, Daniels gets a chance to show off the defensive prowess that recently got him into the rotations.

New Orleans is 8-3 at home this season. Denver is 8-6 on the road. Can Jonas Valanciunas slow down Jokic? Can Aaron Gordon keep up with Williamson? No need to wait for the late show. Pelicans vs. Nuggets is a top-notch midday matinee this early in the season. It could also be a preview of a marque playoff series.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Pelicans: Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

