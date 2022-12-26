Pacers vs. Pelicans: Indiana Looking For Season Sweep

The New Orleans Pelicans look to avoid a season series sweep when the Indiana Pacers visit the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) are looking to serve up a plate of revenge to the Indiana Pacers and split the season series on the day after Christmas. However, like a lump of coal in the stocking, the injury report brings some bad news to both teams' fanbases.

The Pacers have listed Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Jalen Smith (knee) as questionable. Kendall Brown (tibia stress reaction) and Daniel Theis (knee surgery) have been ruled out. On the other side, the Pelicans are missing most of their starting lineup and a few key reserves.

New Orleans will need every available body ready to step up to the scorer's table. Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) and Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) are questionable. Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is officially doubtful coming out of the morning shootaround. Trey Murphy III was added to the report just before lunch.

Brandon Ingram (left toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL recovery), and Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) are out and unavailable to help with Willie Green's rotations.

When: 7:00 PM CST

7:00 PM CST Where: Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA Watch: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Listen: 99.5 FM WRNO

Indiana catching the Pelicans shorthanded due to the injury report gives Rick Carlisle's squad a good shot at sweeping the season series. The Pacers beat the Pelicans on November 7 behind 37 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks from Myles Turner. Zion Williamson was stuffed twice and Turner eclipsed 1,000 career blocks.

Tyrese Haliburton is playing the best basketball of his NBA career. He has scored 76 points in the last two Pacer road games, winning in Miami and Boston. Haliburton is pushing for All-Star status with a team-leading 20.7 points per game, an NBA-leading 10.5 assists per game, and a 40.5% clip from three-point range.

CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will have their hands full trying to keep Haliburton in check. Jonas Valanciunas and Willy Hernangomez will be asked to log heavy minutes to keep Turner from getting to his floor-spacing spots on the perimeter. If Turner proves too agile, Jaxson Hayes will be the next man up.

Dec 23, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) reacts after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime at Paycom Center. New Orleans won 128-125 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully, Dyson Daniels is feeling better and can step into the starting lineup. Any head-to-head battles from the rookie class in intriguing. Daniels (8th) and Bennedict Mathurin (6th) both attended the NBA Global Academy as well so seeing that program on the big stage right after Christmas is an added bonus.

Willie Green will have to work with what's available. Williamson, Ingram, Murphy III, Jones, and Nance Jr. are all in the top seven in minutes played. Losing Daniels would leave only 8-9 players available, depending on how much the Pelicans would want to push Kira Lewis Jr.

Between injuries and illnesses, throw out the normal team stats with the Christmas tree and used-up wrapping paper. Even Garrett Temple will get the gift of playing time if none of the Pelican players are upgraded. The Smoothie King Center faithful should enjoy these moments while they can. New Orleans will wake up a top-4 team no matter what happens tonight.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner

New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Read More Pelicans News: