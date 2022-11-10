Pelicans Fool Bulls With Slow Start

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans started slow but were able to hold on for a 115-111 road win over the Chicago Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-5) pulled off a neat bullfighter trick to earn their latest win. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram started off slow but were able to hold on for a 115-111 road win over the Chicago Bulls. It was their 8th road game in 11 days but at least Willie Green's squad can return home with a winning record.

Jonas Valanciunas and the bench mob carried the team through the first half. Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, most of which came before halftime. Jose Alvarado (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Naji Marshall (9 pts., 5 rebs.) both had 7 points each in the first half to help cover up a tough night from CJ McCollum (7 points, 2 turnovers) who made only 3 of his 13 shots.

The defense kept the Pelicans in the game early. "I thought our defense was solid in the first half, we just have to make some shots," Green said after the game. Ingram was a bit more critical, and a bit more vulgar, when explaining the defense was not up to the team's standard.

It helps that Herb Jones found a way to contribute on both ends. He has had a bit of a sophomore slump to start the season but his work on DeMar DeRozen was a sign Not On Herb is getting back on track.

Jones (17 pts., 4 rebs., 3 ast., 3 steals) brought the energy to start the game, for better and worse. The second-round pick out of Alabama scored the first points of the game, swatted the first block, and committed the first traveling turnover all in the opening two minutes.

DeRozan had 33 points but Jones made him one-dimensional in looking for those opportunities. It paid off in transition points and help to wear down DeRozan. The Bulls All-Star had some chances but missed a few shots and committed a turnover in the final few minutes, sealing the win for the Pelicans.

With Larry Nance Jr. ruled out, Willy Hernangomez pitched in 8 points, 3 rebounds, and one steal in helping to patrol the paint. However, the Pelicans really got rolling toward the win once Williamson and Ingram found a rhythm. Williamson and Ingram combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter after being relatively quiet on the night.

Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum combined for just two made field goals in the first half on 12 attempts. McCollum (0/7) had more misses than Williamson and Ingram had total shots going into the second half. Zion had one defensive rebound in the first 30 minutes and did not hit his second shot until the third quarter. Still, New Orleans found a way to win which is all coach Green can ask for this early in the season.

New Orleans made only three of their 19 three-point attempts and still won, a rare occurrence in today's NBA. The Pelicans will look to get back on track when they return to the comfortable home cooking at the Smoothie King Center tomorrow. Josh Hart's Portland Trail Blazers are in town for the back half of the second of three back-to-back sets this month for the Pelicans.

