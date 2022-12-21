Pelicans' CJ McCollum Is Finding His Groove Again

After missing a few games dealing with Covid, McCollum has gotten his shooting form back.

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Pelicans' guard CJ McCollum says he feels like himself again. After missing four games dealing with Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocols, McCollum struggled in his first few games after he returned.

Dec 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) looks to shoot against Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

He finally seems to have his legs back again, as he told reporters after Monday night's game against the Bucks that he feels back to normal. "For me, it's just about being consistent," McCollum told reporters. "My work ethic is always the same. I finally feel good post-Covid."

The numbers bear that out as well. The first four games returning from Covid saw McCollum struggle shooting the ball. He averaged 9.5 points and four assists on just 28% shooting from the field.

In the five games since, CJ's scoring has risen to 25.8 points per game on 47% shooting. With Brandon Ingram out, McCollum's production is necessary for the Pelicans to stay afloat.

While the team has not officially announced a timetable for Ingram's return, reports are floating around that Ingram is eyeing a return after New Year's. That would put Ingram in line to miss at least the next 6 or 7 games.

More of an onus will be on Zion Williamson and McCollum to carry the burden offensively until he gets back. Fortunately for New Orleans, McCollum is a part of the team's Top 5 +/- lineups, so his presence leaves a positive impact when he's on the court.

CJ has extended his impact to more than just scoring. He leads the team in assists with 5.8, which would be his career-high. His conversion from a shooting guard in Portland to a lead guard in New Orleans may not be flawless, but McCollum is making the best of his opportunity.

CJ ranks middle of the pack with it comes to assist/usage rate in the league at 0.88, so while he has the ball in his hands a lot, he will go isolation more often than not.

New Orleans traded for McCollum last season to be a veteran presence on this team. The younger players can lean into his postseason experience to navigate the long NBA season, gearing up for a playoff run. CJ told Pelicans Scoop after the Suns game that he's made the playoffs every year in his career, and this year will be no different.

New Orleans sits 4th in the Western Conference at 18-12. A strong start by Zion Williamson has propelled this team near the top of the conference.

Veteran guard CJ McCollum has been the steadying force this team needs in the absence of Brandon Ingram. With his shooting powers back to form, the Pelicans will look to make even more noise in the crowded West.

