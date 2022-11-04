Pelicans Come Home to Welcome NBA Champions, Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) are returning home from a three-game road trip to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (3-6). Even though the 2022 NBA Finals champions struggle, they are always dangerous. New Orleans must be ready to take the reigning champ's best shot when Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green take the court.

When: 7:30 PM CST

Where: Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Watch: Bally Sports

Listen: WRNO ESPN 99.5 FM

Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks the ball over center Jaxson Hayes (10) against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Green's squad should be able to land a few haymakers back at the Warriors. Zion Williamson has shaken off the bruises from that scary fall that came after having a dunk block by Utah's Jordan Clarkson. CJ McCollum (20.7 ppg) has been a steady hand running the point and picking up the scoring slack with Brandon Ingram sidelined.

Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (knee) have been upgraded to probable on the injury report for Friday's game. Having a fully healthy squad will go a long way toward notching the win. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas can match up with any starting five in the world.

However, the bench unit will get to work plenty of jabs on a Warriors team lacking the same depth as the Pelicans. Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall will be asked to stop Jordan Poole while Curry and Thompson rest.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Curry and Thompson logged over 34 minutes in Golden State's most recent game, a loss to the Orlando Magic. The Warriors have yet to earn a win on their current five-game road trip through Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, and Orlando, partly due to the uninspiring play of James Wiseman and the rest of the Golden State reserves.

The Warriors sent the Magic to the line for 48 free throws. New Orleans needs to focus on getting to the line more often. Williamson can pound the paint for easy points and hopefully get some foul calls that have gone without whistles in the first few weeks of the season. Winning those small battles would keep Curry on the back foot and push the Warriors to a spot they've not experienced when all their stars are healthy.

"We haven't been in this position in a while," Curry said after falling to the Magic. "We've got to pick each other up. Everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That's what the job requires. We understand that. Our energy and effort were there."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr alluded to some changes that might come as a surprise to the Pelicans. Thompson might not play as this is the second game in a back-to-back set and the Warriors are still being cautious with the All-Star marksman.

"We've had nine games now, so we've had a decent look at combinations," Kerr said. "It's time to try something different. Everybody's gonna get a chance to play. We've got guys who are dying to get on the floor, and we've got to find combinations that play. We will look at that as a staff."

Moses Moody and James Wiseman are in line for some extra minutes. Kerr explained that the coaching staff needed time for the young guys to get experience. Draymond Green claimed after the latest loss that the slow start is "definitely some of our young guys' fault, but it's not more their fault than our fault. I'm not taking fault away from them. They have to get better."

Willie Green was not down on his team or Dyson Daniels after a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This home game against the Warriors is a great litmus test for how this squad will respond to early adversity.

"This is how you build character. You've got two choices: You can crumble or you can put the work in and overcome what happened. I think he's the type of player who can overcome it."

Expected Starting Lineups:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green

