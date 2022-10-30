Pelicans May Get Reinforcements Against Clippers

Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans continue their road trip while taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back in the win column.

The big question surrounding the Pelicans will be healthy as they hope to get Zion Williamson and Herb Jones back on the court. Both players are questionable for the game, and their availability will be a game-time decision.

Zion was seen Saturday evening at the UCLA-Stanford game in Los Angeles.

Health will also be a question for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Robert Covington both will miss Sunday's game as well. The Clippers are currently on a 3-game losing streak heading into Sunday.

Sunday's contest will be the first between these two teams since last season's Play-In tournament game. That game was won by New Orleans 105-101. The victory advanced New Orleans to the playoffs for the first time in 4 years and was the game Willie Green's 'You got to Fight' speech was echoed.

Brandon Ingram (concussion), Dyson Daniels (ankle), Kira Lewis, Jr (ACL recovery), and E.J. Liddell (ACL) are also listed out for this game. Ingram, who did not make the road trip with the team, is still in concussion protocols, and his return could be next Friday when the Pelicans host the Golden State Warriors in the Smoothie King Center.

Shooting may be the story of this game. The Clippers come into Sunday's game ranked 27th in 3-point percentage at just 32.4% for the season. On the other hand, the Pelicans are number 5 in the NBA in this category, shooting 39.6% so far this year.

Those numbers are in stark contrast to last season as the Clippers lead the NBA in 3-point percentage while New Orleans was 27th. The Pelicans hope the Clippers' shooting looks more like this year than last.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) at Los Angeles Clippers (2-3)

When: October 30, 2022, 2:00 P.M. CT

Where to Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to Listen: WRNO 99.5

