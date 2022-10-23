Pelicans Fans Excited for Home Opener

The Pelicans' home opener against Utah is sure to be a raucous atmosphere inside Smoothie King Arena.

The hype rarely matches the reality. In the New Orleans Pelicans' case, their 2-0 start accurately matches the hype machine.

New Orleans demolished Brooklyn 130-108, ran past Charlotte 124-112, and will have its home opener before a sellout crowd Sunday night.

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and company have given the fans plenty of excitement since the end of last season and the two wins of 2022. Not only have they won, but they've been dominant. Both wins were by double-digits, and the Pelicans have yet to trail in either game.

Pelicans fans took to social media to express their anticipation for the team's return home.

Jay BobbCatt on Facebook says he's ready to recapture some of that playoff energy from last season, while Laura Chapman says she can't wait to hear the crowd give their 'Jose' chants.

Tyoew on Reddit wants to see the team remain undefeated.

The Pels12 would like Zion get a poster dunk.

Black Science Jesus echoed that statement by saying Zion has yet to "catch a lob dunk, so if someone throws him one, the blender would be absolutely electric."

Whatever the reason for the excitement, the Smoothie King Center will undoubtedly be electric on Sunday night. The hope and optimism to start the season has so far been warranted.

As this team continues to gel and grow, so will the expectation for greater things. The fans will cheer for a winner every step of the way.

