Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Preview: Ja, Zion Battling For First Place

The New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to take over the top spot in the Western Conference when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-7) have flown out to face the Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to come home with the best record in the Western Conference. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) will be unavailable for the highly anticipated matchup between the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

When: 7:00 PM CST

Where: FedEx Forum Memphis, TN

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

The Pelicans have won five of their last six games. Memphis has lost four of their previous five games, including three double-digit losses. McCollum will be sidelined but fans will finally get a Zion Williamson versus Ja Morant regular season matchup that could have playoff implications. A win would ensure New Orleans earns at least a season series split as the Pelicans beat Memphis at home last week.

Memphis will have Morant (ankle) back in the lineup but will be missing rising star Desmond Bane (toe). Bane and Morant were averaging 55 points a game combined before injuries began piling up. Santi Aldama (illness) is doubtful and John Konchar (calf) is listed as questionable.

The Pelicans will be without McCollum and Trey Murphy III. Still, this is shaping up to be a back-and-forth game with Morant and Williamson running the show. New Orleans is currently the third-ranked scoring team in the NBA (117.6 PPG), while Memphis’ team is 17th in points allowed per game (113.9).

Memphis has scored just three more points than their opponents this season (0.2 per game on average). New Orleans has scored 126 more points than their opponents (7.0 per game). The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 13th-ranked scoring team (114.1 PPG). The Pelicans rank 11th in points per game allowed (110.6) in the league. Willie Green's squad is 11-1 in games where they hold the opposition to under 114.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Stevan Adams

