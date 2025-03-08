Pelicans Hosting Annual Fan and Media Networking Event
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting their annual Sports Media Chalk Talk event on Sunday, March 9th, before the Memphis Grizzlies game. For the fourth straight season, the Pelicans are allowing fans to connect with local sports media and hold an open panel discussion with Play-by-Play announcer Joel Meyers and TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
Sunday's event starts at 4:30 with a mix and mingle of happy-hour drink specials, followed quickly by sports media and fan networking. Next, a panel discussion with Antonio Daniels, Joel Myers, Todd Graffagnini, and John DeShazier occurs before the Grizzlies game.
A special ticket is required and can be purchased through the following link. Despite the team's injury-filled season, there is still much optimism for the future. The return of Zion Williamson from injury in January has proven to be successful.
The two-time all-star is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals this year. With the trade of former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors earlier this year, this is Williamson's team moving forward, and moves will be made to complement his playing style and build a contender in New Orleans.
The Sports Media Chalk event is a highlight of the season that only takes place once a year. Don't miss the excitement on this Sunday, March 9th.
