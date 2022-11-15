Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting

New Orleans seeks to put together consecutive wins once again, facing their division rival from up the Mississippi River.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game home stand when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans (7-6) is coming off of a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Memphis (9-5), another foe from the Southwest Division, has won five out of its last seven games but travels to the Crescent City after suffering a 102-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Pelicans have lost three straight to the Grizzlies, a sharp turnaround for a series that the Pels dominated for more than two years.

Memphis guard Ja Morant is averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

From Jan 2019 through Feb 2021, New Orleans won eight of the 10 meetings between the teams.

During that time, Memphis has risen from lottery participant to Western Conference contender.

New Orleans is still on its path, having had to restart its rebuild a couple of times since franchise cornerstones Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram arrived in the summer of 2019.

The Pels enter the matchup healthy, meanwhile the Grizzlies will likely be without their second-leading scorer, Desmond Bane (24.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.8 apg). However, center Jaren Jackson Jr. could make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a foot injury.

As most games have this season, the outcome will likely be decided by which team plays better defense.

Both currently sit in the middle of the pack in the league in defensive rating, and both rank among the NBA's best offensively.

With Bane out, Memphis will be down its best outside shooter, but the Grizzlies currently have five other players shooting 35 percent or better, including Morant who is making a career-best 41 percent of his attempts from outside.

The Pelicans have actually done a decent job of defending against the three-pointer. Even in their six losses, foes are shooting only 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Stopping teams from getting to the rim and the foul line have been bigger concerns. Memphis is certainly capable of doing both.

And, led by former Pelicans fan favorite Steven Adams, the Grizzlies will be physical.

New Orleans will need to win the defensive glass and it's perimeter defense will have to keep Memphis' guards from letting their feet touch the paint.

Offensively, the Pelicans will look to get Zion Williamson going again early. Williamson is coming off one of his most efficient and dominant performances of the season.

Zion scored 26 points on just nine official field goal attempts and dished out six assists while posting a season's best plus-minus rating of +21 against the Rockets.

It was the first game of his career in which he scored 20 or more points on fewer than 10 shot attempts.

The Pelicans need Williamson to be aggressive against an active Memphis front line.

New Orleans would like to see CJ McCollum come out of his recent shooting slump as well. Over his last four games, McCollum is averaging 9.5 ppg and has made only four of his last 24 shots from beyond the arc.

The matchup inside between Jonas Valanciunas and Adams could have a major impact as well, especially if Valanciunas can find some offensive rhythm against Adams. His biggest job will be keeping Adams off the boards.

It should be another tense battle between these rivals.

Memphis Grizzlies Leaders:

Scoring: Ja Morant - 28.8 ppg

Rebounding: Steven Adams - 11.4 rpg

Assists: Morant - 7.0 apg

Blocks: Two with 1.2 bpg

Steals: Two with 1.0 spg

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Watch: TNT

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Read More Pelicans News: