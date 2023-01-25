Pelicans Miss Chance To Shock Nuggets

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were down as much as 19 points to Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets but fought back and had a chance to win the game with 3.7 seconds left on the clock.

Jose Alvarado (3 assists, 1 rebound, 8/12 shooting) led the charge with 12 of his 17 points coming in the fourth quarter. Willy Hernangomez (12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) played 23 minutes and was on the floor late, making two free throws with 36 seconds left to give the Pelicans the one-point lead.

However, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (25 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds) nailed a short floater and the Nuggets had left the Smoothie King Center smiling. Jamal Murray added 25 points and 7 assists in the win. The Nuggets made 11/33 three-pointers. The Pelicans made just 5/26.

Jan 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA;

CJ McCollum (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) missed the last shot, a corner three-pointer, but Herb Jones missed the easy pass to the cutting Hernangomez underneath the basket. The Nuggets swarmed McCollum and ignored the EuroBasket MVP's roll to the rim.

When asked if he was happy with the last shot selection Willie Green said "Just want to get a good look. I thought CJ got open, had a clean look at it. Just didn't go down."

Green said of the overall team performance, "That first half, that wasn't us." He told the halftime locker room, "We gave up some points. It happens. I just didn't like our energy and spirit. So to their credit in that second half, we came out with a much better effort. Once we decided that we were going to try and take care of our home floor, we were right back in the game with a chance to win."

Hernangomez admitted it's "been a frustrating season" not getting to play as often but he made the most of the opportunity. He knows defense is a weak point in his game and "where the NBA is headed" but answered with 10 second-half points. The lithe big man did not wear down.

Trey Murphy (10 points, 6 rebounds), Jonas Valanciunas (14 points, 9 rebounds), and Larry Nance Jr. (10 points, 6 rebounds) all scored in double-figures. Garrett Temple (2), Devonte Graham (1), and Herb Jones (6) combined for 10 points.

2022 8th overall pick Dyson Daniels (2 points, 1 rebound) was replaced in the starting lineup by Jaxson Hayes (4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists). Unfortunately, the rookie had his night ended early with an ankle sprain.

New Orleans is now on a five-game losing streak. The Pelicans will have to regroup quickly as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Smoothie King Center in less than 24 hours. The schedule does not get any easier over the next month. They'll also travel to Denver next week.

