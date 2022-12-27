Shorthanded Pelicans Start Slow, Pull Away From Pacers

The shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans ran away from the Indiana Pacers to keep pace atop the Western Conference standings.

New Orleans, La.- The Indiana Pacers jumped out to a 16-6 lead but the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans used a 15-0 to close out the first quarter and never relinquished the lead. Veterans CJ McCollum (19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists), Naji Marshall (22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), and Jonas Valančiūnas (20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists) led the way but the Pelican bench mob pushed the home team to a comfortable victory.

Individually, Valančiūnas becomes the 88th player in NBA history and one of 12 active players to reach 300 career points/rebounds double-doubles. As a team, New Orleans had more assists (11) than Indiana had made shots (10) midway through the second quarter.

Every New Orleans reserve except Garrett Temple (-2) posted a positive plus/minus on the night. Devonte' Graham (+31), Larry Nance Jr. (+25), Willy Hernangomez (+17), and Kira Lewis Jr. (+8) combined for 29 bench points. Jaxson Hayes (15 points, 9 rebounds) stepped into the starting lineup in place of Zion Williamson and provided three huge momentum-shifting blocks in the first half.

The Pacers poured in 18 points over the first 5:30 of the game but scored just 20 points in the final 18:30 of the half. The Pelicans went into the halftime break with a 57-38 lead. New Orleans kept a comfortable lead by winning the rebounding battle (54-36) on both ends, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds to Indiana's six. The Pelicans scored 26 second-chance points to Indiana's eight and also won the points in the paint battle 52-46.

Myles Turner (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (12 points, 6 assists) sparked the fast start for Indiana. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin added 15 points on 11 shots but the Indiana stars just did not have the help to keep the game close.

The Pelicans have just two home games remaining in the 2022 calendar year. The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday and the Philadelphia 76ers will be in town on Friday. Follow along with Pelicans Scoop for all the latest news and team updates.

