Pelicans Return Home, Face East-Leading Milwaukee Bucks

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (18-11) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-8) will face off for the first time this season for a 7 PM CT tip off at Smoothie King Center on Monday, Dec. 19.

Excitement is buzzing as the matchup between two early-season MVP candidates, Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo. New Orleans hopes its 12-3 home record helps them break their current three-game losing streak.

All eyes will be on the matchup in the middle between Williamson and Antetokounmpo. Zion is coming into the game averaging 25 points and seven rebounds on 61% shooting.

Giannis has another MVP-caliber year, boasting a 30-point-per-game average with 11 rebounds on 52% shooting.

Both players are No. 1 and 2 in the NBA in paint points. Milwaukee is the No 1 team in the league in defensive rebounding. The team that can control the paint will have this advantage.

The Bucks will be playing this game without 3-time All-Star Kris Middleton, who will be sitting out due to knee soreness. While Middleton will be out, the Bucks will finally get to see Joe Ingles take the court for Milwaukee. Ingles tore his ACL last season as a member of the Utah Jazz.

He was part of a trade deal with the Bucks and is expected to debut in New Orleans. Ingles is a key piece on the Bucks' bench moving forward.

The Pelicans will again be without star forward Brandon Ingram, still nursing the toe contusion that has seen him sidelined these past few weeks. New Orleans may also be without Larry Nance, Jr, who is doubtful for Monday night's game with Achilles soreness.

Without Nance, it would be necessary for Jonas Valanciunas to stay out of foul trouble and be productive while on the court.

The same can be said for CJ McCollum, who has found his groove since returning from Covid. McCollum has scored at least 27 points in 3 out of the last four games, and his matchup with Jrue Holiday will be pivotal. Holiday is one of the best two-way guards in the league, and he torched the Pelicans for 40 points the last time these teams played in New Orleans.

New Orleans must value protecting the basketball without turnovers that doomed them in the Phoenix game Saturday. Milwaukee is one of the best in the NBA in defense, as they rank No. 4 in scoring defense.

Milwaukee Bucks (21-8) vs New Orleans Pelicans (18-11)

Where: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports New Orleans Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

