Pelicans Cast a Spell on Wizards 106-88

The Pelicans seem to be finding their groove after a lackluster start to Summer League. New Orleans' last two outings have resulted in double-digit victories with veterans Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall in the lineup.

The team didn't need to risk Murphy and Marshall to potential injuries. Besides, it gave the younger players a chance to improve their NBA stock and needed to showcase skills.

Jared Harper had another really solid game in this one. He finished with 18 points and six assists and again showcased his knack for getting to the foul line. He attempted 14 free throw attempts after attempting 12 in the previous game, which was impressive for a guard under 6 feet.

Joining him in the backcourt was Daeqwon Plowden, who followed up his 16-point performance versus Atlanta with an 18-point performance in this one. He knocked down three 3-point shots and looked comfortable on the offensive end of the court.

The unquestioned star of the night was Deividas Sirvydis. After recording a DNP versus Atlanta, the Lithuanian 6-8 forward came off the bench and dropped 25 points. He hit six 3-pointers, much to the delight of the Pelicans contingent at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

His hot shooting was the spark the Pelicans needed to complete a 2nd-half surge to outscore Washington by 21 points. Not only were the Pelicans fans excited, but also the front row of Pelicans players stopped by and showed support.

The night's biggest ovation had to come when Zion Williamson entered the arena in the 1st quarter. He quickly took a seat in the front row that included most of the Pelicans' firepower. The front row included CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall. The guys cheered on the squad, laughed, and joked it up. That togetherness off the court will surely pay dividends on the court this fall.

The Summer League team will look to finish strong Friday night and hopefully have a chance to play in the title game on Sunday. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Thomas & Mack Center. The Lakers will head into that game with a 1-2 record after defeating the Clippers on Tuesday night.

