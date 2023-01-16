Pelicans Share Martin Luther King Jr Inspirations

New Orleans, La.- Several New Orleans Pelicans created a memorial video before taking the court on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. started things off with, "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was more than a leader. He was a hero to so many people."

CJ McCollum recognized the impact with the same opening as Nance Jr. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was more than a leader. He was a change maker."

McCollum added later in the video, "What I admire most about Dr. King is his ability to move and unite people together for one cause, which is our freedom..."

"Dr. King's legacy will live on because a lot of the things he talked about back in the 40s and 50s are still issues in today's society. I think the fact we are able to be in the room like we are today where there are people from different backgrounds, different ethnic groups, and different genders. The fact I'm able to play a sport in the NBA where you are able to play with people from different countries shows you how far we've come and also how far we have to go."

Trey Murphy III joined in to share "(Dr. King) was a pioneer of change and was one of the voices of black people. He stood up for what he thought was right."

Garrett Temple, who spoke of Bill Russell's impact before the season, added, "We can all live Dr. Martin Luther King's dream by loving our neighbors. I'm a Christ follower and two of the biggest commandments are to love God and love your neighbor as yourself. I think we can do right by them by loving our neighbor."

Read More Pelicans News: