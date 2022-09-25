Skip to main content

Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Saturday that they have signed forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham. In combination with this move they also had to waive two-way guard Izaiah Brockington. Heading into training camp, the Pelicans roster now stands at 20 players. Details of the contract were undisclosed.

Butler is a 7'2 center who played with the Pelicans during this past Summer League. The former Florida State center played in 4 games and averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1 block. What most impressed was his 3-point range. Butler shot 67% from beyond the arc in those 4 games. Overall, Butler shot 75% from the field. 

Cheatham spent his Summer League on the Milwaukee Bucks roster. It's there he played in 5 games and averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Cheatham does have a history with the Pelicans. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, he appeared in 4 games and averaged 3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

The Pelicans will host an open practice to the public on Saturday, October 1st. They open the preseason on October 4th against the Chicago Bulls on the road.

