Pelicans Buck Spurs Behind CJ McCollum's Big Night

The New Orleans Pelicans were able to fend off a late rally from the San Antonio Spurs and break a four-game losing streak.

New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans were able to fend off a late rally from the San Antonio Spurs and break a four-game losing streak with a 126-117 in the Smoothie King Center. CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and four other Pelicans scored in double figures without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the lineup.

McCollum explained the big night as just trying to "be aggressive. I left some money out there early, missing layups and stuff like that. I had too many turnovers in transition. I have to take better care of the ball. I think, all in all, a lot of guys were ready to play. A lot of guys were looking forward to the opportunity to play some extended time. Jaxson (Hayes) being able to play tonight was huge for us. He works extremely hard, and I was happy to see him out there. Naji (Marshall) stepped into a starter role. Jose (Alvarado) was great, Dyson (Daniels) came in, Jonas (Valanciunas) and Trey (Murphy) – everybody was great tonight. I think that’s what it’s going to take for us to be good this season, having multiple guys stepping up at different times and being comfortable in different roles. As we get everyone back, we have to be able to win every type of game.”

Jonas Valanciunas posted another workmanlike double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Foul trouble for Valanciunas and an injury scratch for Larry Nance Jr. led to Willy Hernangomez (13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Jaxson Hayes (6 points, 3 rebounds) logging significant minutes.

Trey Murphy III (15 points, 4 rebounds) and Herb Jones (12 points, 2 steals, 1 block) rounded out the handful of New Orleans players to post double figures in scoring. It was still a tough shooting night for the hosts as McCollum made 7 of the team's 13 made three-pointers.

Coach Willie Green admitted, “It’s beautiful to watch when he’s on the floor and he’s scoring like he does. And he’s getting his teammates involved. That’s what we need from CJ night in and night out. We know every night won’t be 40. But that’s what CJ has done throughout his career.”

“He is really getting his rhythm back after a couple of games out," added Hernangomez. "I’m happy for him. We need him. Without Zion, CJ was ready to go.”

New Orleans raced out to a 23-point lead but a 10-0 run by San Antonio kept the contest close down the stretch. San Antonio's Stanley Johnson scored nine of his 12 points in the final period but the Pelicans had 60 paint points and 36 from the bench in a complete team effort for the victory.

Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 23 points for San Antonio. Tre Jones added 19 points and Josh Richardson had 14. However, McCollum's last made three-pointer pushed the lead to 119-106 with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter and Gregg Popovich subbed out his rotational regulars soon after.

Coach Green said the team defense "was pretty good for three-plus quarters. They got it going a bit in the fourth quarter. 42 points in the fourth, that’s a little bit much for us. But, overall I thought our defense was solid.”

It was a much-needed win for New Orleans to break a losing streak. Now they'll head to Oklahoma City tomorrow for the second game of a back-to-back set. The Pelicans will have a chance to storm up the standings with another three home games next week. Regardless of who suits up, this team expects to win.

“I think we’ve been saying that from the start of training camp," Hernangomez said. "We have a good team. Everyone is ready to step up when their name is called. It was a tough game for us. But we have a player named CJ McCollum, who dominated the game from the beginning.”

