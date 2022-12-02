CJ McCollum Returns For Pelicans In Battle With Spurs

New Orleans, LA. The New Orleans Pelicans are a team surging in the standings. After defeating the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday, the team moved to 5 games over .500 for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. They've won 7 of their last 9 games and received some good news on the injury front. CJ McCollum, who missed the last 4 games dealing with health and safety protocols, is slated to play for the first time since November 21.

While things are going well for the Pelicans, the opposite is happening for the San Antonio Spurs. They have lost their last 9 games and will be without the services of two of their starters. Jakob Poeltl (right knee bone bruise) and Jeremy Sochan (right quad contusion) will not be in the lineup for the Spurs. This may spell a big game for Zion Williamson who ranks 2nd in the league in points in the paint with 17.8 per game. Zion is coming off a season-high 33-point performance against Toronto. The last time these two teams met Zion scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 129-110 victory for New Orleans.

While CJ McCollum will be returning to the lineup, Brandon Ingram remains out with a left-toe contusion. The team still has him as day-to-day on the injury report so this does not appear to be a long-term injury. Added to the list and out for Friday night's game is Herb Jones who injured his left ankle in the 2nd quarter of Wednesday night's game. In their absence, Trey Murphy III and Dyson Daniels will be called upon to step up and play well.

Murphy III has been on a hot streak lately scoring 20-plus points in his last 3 games. Daniels had his best game of the season Wednesday nearly netting a triple-double. He scored 14 points, dished out 9 assists, and grabbed 8 rebounds. His play on both sides of the ball is making it difficult to keep him off the court. Coach Green has praised the poise the 19-year-old Daniels has shown thus far this season and you can see his growth each game.

While the Spurs may be wounded, they are still a threat. The team ranks in the top 8 in the NBA in points in the paint and possessions per game so they like to play at a fast pace and get to the rim. The Pelicans must be sound defensively and not give this Spurs team any life at home. With both frontcourt starters out for San Antonio, New Orleans need to go inside to Zion early and often so he can set the tone for the game.

New Orleans Pelicans (13-8) vs San Antonio Spurs (6-16)

AT&T Center

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

