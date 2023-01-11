Pelicans vs. Celtics: NOLA Needs Lucks To Avoid Sweep

The shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans will need a little luck to beat the Boston Celtics.

New Orleans, La.- The Boston Celtics (29-12) will be looking to sweep the season series over the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) tonight in Boston's TG Garden Center. The Celtics are on a three3-game winning streak and have won 7 of their last 9 games. The Pelicans, however, have just two wins from their last six games and will be missing several contributors.

Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson have been ruled out while Herbert Jones (back) is officially doubtful on the injury report. Boston's Marcus Smart (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

New Orleans might be missing the firepower of two All-Stars but the team's defense has kept them atop the Western Conference standings. New Orleans is giving up 113 points per match on 47% field goal shooting but the Pelicans will be tested tonight though since Herb Jones will likely be unavailable to slow down Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

When: Wednesday, January 11 @ 6:30 PM CST

Where: TG Garden - Boston, MA

TG Garden - Boston, MA Watch: Bally Sports NO

Bally Sports NO Listen: 99.5 WRNO

Boston is averaging 118.5 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. The Celtics also pull down an average of 44 rebounds per game, limiting opponents to just 112.6 points per game on 46.9% shooting from the field.

The Celtics are 16-5 in home games. The Pelicans are 8-11 in road games. Boston, fourth in the league with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game, will limit opportunities and look to squeeze the life out of Willie Green's visiting skeleton-crew squad.

There are hopes of stealing a road win though. The shorthanded Pelicans committed only 10 turnovers in a rousing 132-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. McCollum led the Pelicans with 34 points and five rebounds and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 27 points and 12 rebounds.

New Orleans will again be leaning on the two respected veterans in Boston. Silly fouls will doom the Pelicans. The Celtics are the best free-throw shooting team in the NBA. Boston is also in the top 10 in field goals made, three-pointers made, team assists, and blocks.

The good news? Even with a loss the Pelicans will retain sole possession of third place in the Western Conference before playing the Detroit Pistons on Friday. A blowout is not the end of the world and a close loss would be respectable. Running out with a win despite being 8-point underdogs would not be surprising either.

Naji "The Knife" Marshall's breakout season could catch the Celtics off guard. Marshall is averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in the last 9 games. He has really stepped up in the absences of Ingram and Williamson.

This New Orleans team has shown its championship character. They might just pull through with a victory. More important for the bigger picture, the Pelicans just hope to keep the execution consistent and make it out without any more injuries.

How will things turn out in Bean Town? Stay tuned to SI's Pelicans Scoop for all the latest updates from the road.

