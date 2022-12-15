Pelicans vs. Jazz: Salt Lake City Sequel

The New Orleans Pelicans prepare to play their second of two road games against the Utah Jazz.

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to start a new winning streak in the second of two road games this week against the Utah Jazz. Willie Green's squad had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Jazz on Tuesday but New Orleans (18-9) can extend their lead atop the Western Conference standings when visiting the Utah Jazz (15-14) on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Vivint Arena.

New Orleans will get a second shot at exacting some revenge against the Jazz. Utah ruined the Pelicans' perfect season back in October. Paired with the Jazz win on Tuesday it seems Will Hardy's group has the Pelicans' number this season. Zion Williamson was limited due to foul trouble a couple of days ago but tonight's game is yet another chance to showcase the team's full potential.

When: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, @ 8:00 PM CST

Where: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: 99.5 WRNO

Williamson had 26 points on 10-16 shooting but foul trouble limited the All-Star to just 26 minutes played. Adjustments will be made but there should be no surprises in this matchup. The Pelicans just need to make their shots, something that did not happen on Tuesday.

Utah is the league's fifth-worst defense, and most of its defensive success (limited as it is) has been concerned with denying 3-point attempts rather than shots at the rim. New Orleans made only 4 of their 27 shots from beyond the arc on Tuesday.

The Jazz have hit a rough patch since their hot start, but 14 of their wins have come against Western Conference foes. Will Hardy's team is just one game behind the Phoenix Suns for 4th place going into tonight's game.

The Pelicans will be shorthanded tonight. New Orleans released its official injury report and Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) is listed as out for the game. On Tuesday, the Pelicans announced that forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) would be re-evaluated in a week as he remains out after a setback in the rehab process.

