Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28).
The Pelicans have dropped to fourth in Western Conference and will again take the court without Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring), and Herb Jones (back). Naji Marshall (toe) is also on the injury report, listed as questionable.
- When: Friday, January 20 @ 6:00 PM CST
- Where: Amway Center Orlando, FL
- Watch: Bally Sports NO
- Listen: 99.5 WRNO
The Pelicans have lost two straight games and five of their last seven, including a 124-98 blowout loss at home on Wednesday to the Miami Heat, who New Orleans will visit on Sunday. The Magic have been resting since a 119-116 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but have lost seven of their last 10 games.
CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Trey Murphy III have been leading the Pelicans while the All-Stars recover from injuries. McCollum is averaging 21.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in his push for an All-Star Game appearance.
The Magic might be without Franz Wagner (ankle) but Paolo Banchero has been giving good teams real problems in what seems to be a Rookie of the Year campaign. However, the Pelicans have won the past two meetings. How will things turn out near Disney World? Stay tuned to Pelicans Scoop for all the latest updates.
Projected Starting Lineups:
Orlando Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas
Read More Pelicans News:
- Pelican Vets Share Thoughts On Trade Market, Raptors
- Pelicans Being Patient With Kira Lewis Jr.
- Naji Marshall Just Keeps Making Plays That Matter
- Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram Rehab
- Smoothie King Center Sell-Outs Now Normal
- Pelicans Fans: NBA All-Star Voting Is Live
- Pelicans Issue Update On Zion Williamson's Injury
- CJ McCollum Shares Thoughts On Injury Bug