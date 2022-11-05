Ingram Returns, Pelicans Outlast Shorthanded Warriors

Brandon Ingram returned to the lineup to help the New Orleans Pelicans outlast the shorthanded Golden State Warriors in a 114-105 win in the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the opening tip but lost the first quarter by a point (27-26). New Orleans was just too lethargic starting the night according to head coach Willie Green but they eventually shook off the bad vibes to post a 114-105 win over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors thanks to a big night of highlights from the Pelicans Big 3.

Ingram had 13 points in the first half, showing no signs of rust after missing three games while going through concussion protocols. Williamson (12) and McCollum (12) were also in double figures before halftime, helping lead the Pelicans to a 61-54 lead at the break.

Williamson was stifled in the second half and was subbed out late as Ingram (26), Larry Nance Jr., and McCollum (20) had things under control. Williamson did create some worries when he walked off and the team said he will be evaluated before tomorrow's game in Atlanta. Coach Green said before tip-off that the team will look at load management situations on a game-by-game basis as the Pelicans have three back-to-back sets in the next 12 days.

Jose Alvarado was once again strong off the bench with 10 points, 2 steals, 2 assists, and one rebound. Jonas Valanciunas (8 points, 6 rebounds) and Nance Jr. (20 points, 8 rebounds) patrolled the paint well enough to keep the Warriors at bay, though Golden State did keep things interesting in the third quarter. However, Ingram started pouring in buckets and the Pelicans earned a comfortable win.

Golden State was playing without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, or Draymond Green. Jordan Poole paced the defending champs with 20 points and 9 assists. Jonathan Kuminga (18 points, 4 rebounds) and Moses Moody (14 points, 4 rebounds) did well as fill-ins for the usual starters but the Pelicans were able to outlast the inexperienced Warriors.

