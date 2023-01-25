Hernangomez Worth More To Pelicans Than 2nd Round Pick

Do the New Orleans Pelicans have a reason to trade Willy Hernangomez in the coming weeks?

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans deemed Willy Hernangomez untouchable at the trade deadline last year. They are receiving interest in the EuroBasket MVP once again but need to wait out the market because the Spanish star once again has proven to be worth his weight in gold.

Hernangómez has heard the rumors, clicked on a few tweets, and made a couple of cryptic posts recently. Still, getting minutes in a game for the 23rd time presented an opportunity. The challenge on the other side though was two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jan 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The lightly used Pelican reserve had a highlight night in posting 12 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and a perfect 2-of-2 from the free throw line. Ten of those points came in a second-half surge, to go along with six rebounds, which ties his season-high, and two assists. The 23 minutes was the most played in one game all season.

New Orleans made a late comeback after trailing by 16 at halftime but fell short by a single point in a home loss against the Denver Nuggets. Hernangomez's whole season seemed to unfold in the final play. He was practically forgotten when just a little extra attention (re: minutes) could have gone a long way toward another win.

Herb Jones had Hernangomez, who was playing clutch minutes to close the game for the first time all season, wide open. Jones had to apologize afterward for missing the pass.

"We ran a play to get CJ an open shot. After watching the play, I was also open. Herb came to me right away and told me ‘I’m sorry I missed you.’" Hernangomez explained.

Still, the seven-year veteran does what his teammates always credit him for, he stayed positive, saying, "Everything is a learning experience. There's nothing we can do right now but watch the video and get better. We need to make sure next time we have another opportunity to close the game, we execute it right and find the open guy.”

Pelicans Open To Hearing Offers

Larry Nance Jr. has pointed out that 29 other teams can see you complain in the NBA. He also mentioned how the whole hoops world watched Hernangomez win a gold medal last summer with an MVP performance.

The unique European-styled talents are well known. They just need a spot on the right team, one perhaps not in New Orleans. At least, that's been the argument. Willie Green has yet to directly answer why Hayes plays more than Hernangomez despite the advanced stats suggesting there is a big difference in how they help (or hurt) the team.

The Pelicans are listening to offers. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have reportedly shown interest but the return packages are not that enticing. Miami can offer shooters Max Struss or Gabe Vincent in a salary match but both would be free agents in months.

The Celtics could fit Hernangomez, who is under contract through next season, into a Traded Player Exception and just send back second-round picks. Neither return package helps New Orleans much on or off the court immediately. Definitely not at the value Hernangomez currently provides.

Per the Pelicans Scoop Season Previews:

Gold is trading at $1700 per ounce, just over $27,000 per pound. It would cost almost $7 million for 250 pounds. Hernangomez just signed a three-year deal worth $7.3 million, locking the Spanish star up through his age-30 season. Current gold market prices and Executive Vice President David Griffin's comments during exit interviews explaining Hernangomez's value suggest the metaphor fits.

“We refused to trade him because of what he gives the group (from a chemistry and locker-room standpoint)” said Griffin during exit interviews. Well, nothing has changed since then. Hernangomez has been "frustrated" but his professionalism is undeniable.

Hernangomez finished 8th overall in rebounds per minute last year, behind only Andre Drummond, Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela, Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee, Omar Yurtseven, and Nikola Jokic. Only Stephen Adams grabbed more offensive rebounds per minute last year.

Playing above-average defense has been the Achilles heel for Hernangomez, the one thing keeping him from getting consistent minutes by his own admission. Well, the improvements on that end are obvious. Jonas Valanciunas fell to Spain last summer and Nikola Jokic had problems with Hernangomez last night.

Willy has won battles against Joel Embiid and does well against certain centers. He can fill 15-20 minutes a night for a playoff team in the regular season easily. How much he would be hunted on defense in the postseason remains to be seen.

But, arguably, he has earned a shot at that spotlight in at least a limited role. Languishing on a lottery team is a waste of talent. That is why two of the most respected front offices with recent NBA Finals runs on their resume are already calling about a trade, though with underwhelming offers.

Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

So why not New Orleans? The locker room chemistry is not being affected and there is an easy path to more playing time, especially if Jaxson Hayes is dealt away soon. Unless the Pelicans are still into the idea of Myles Turner or John Collins, the logjam in front of Hernangomez can be cleared.

New Orleans needs a few production minimum-level contracts as the roster gets more expensive. E.J. Liddell will need a roster spot next season and the Pelicans have been high on him for years according to GM Trajan Langdon. Keeping Hernangomez as insurance until the next trade deadline is a defendable option.

Even if Bojan Bogdanovic or OG Anunoby joins the squad, Hernangomez is a luxury asset under control through next season for just $2.5 million. There are no cheaper options on the market or in the NBA Draft. Jakob Poetl is rumored to be looking for $20 million in free agency, for example, and second-rounders will get close to $2 million.

Trading Hernangomez for a second-round pick to be sold later would still net close to $3 million for ownership this summer or next. Letting him help a contender this season with nothing substantial in return makes little sense in a vacuum.

But those negotiations are out of Hernangomez's control. This business can only be taken one game at a time. So how does Hernangomez feel after getting to showcase his talents for longer than usual against Jokic?

Well, he shared, “I feel tired now. Obviously, I’m working and staying ready and Coach knows when the team needs me. I’m going to be ready to help the team win. I tried to do my best today. I had a feeling after shoot around this morning, obviously playing against Jokic, the best player, JV was going to get into foul trouble and that I was going to get my chance.”

Hernangomez is objectively a better player than Hayes currently by almost every metric. The Pelicans would be taking a chance by letting go of one of the most affordable yet valuable contracts in the NBA too soon.

Who else has their biggest night of the season against the reigning NBA MVP but is sad because it is in a loss on a teammate's birthday? That kind of camaraderie is priceless.

