Report: Pelicans Work Out Dyson Daniels and Draft Prospects

Daniels is the first projected lottery pick the New Orleans Pelicans have worked out.

Brandon Robinson reports the Pelicans hosted more draft prospects on Saturday in New Orleans. A day after former LSU standout Darius Days visited the Pelicans, Dyson Daniels and another set of players met with the team. Daniels projects to be a Top-15 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6-8 Australian-born guard last played for the NBA G-League Ignite. In 14 games, Daniels averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists a game. He is a strong defensive player. He can switch off on multiple defenders at his size and legitimately guard 1-4 on the floor.

Daniels has good hands in the passing lane, as evidenced by his nearly 2 steals a game, and he uses his length to defend at the rim.

Offensively, Daniels must improve his 3-point shooting and shot 25% from beyond the arc last season. He prefers to play point guard and must become a scoring threat on the open floor. Daniels' large frame and length make it easy for him to get to the basket on smaller defenders and finish over contact.

He is also a willing passer and sees the court well. Offensively, the guard compares to San Antonio Spurs' All-Star Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans worked out Wendell Moore, David McCormack, and Jamal Cain. All three players project to be second-round picks or go undrafted free agents.

Currently, the Pelicans have two picks in the 2nd round, so it makes sense they do their due diligence with these players. The Pelicans showed just last season the value of a second-round pick with the selection of Herb Jones at pick 35. Jones went on to be selected to the All-NBA Rookie 2nd team and gain critical acclaim for his defensive abilities by his peers.

The Pelicans also struck gold with an undrafted rookie in Jose Alvarado. Alvarado quickly became a fan favorite for his courageous attitude and constant motor. He played significant minutes in the playoffs and went head-to-head in crucial moments against an all-time great Chris Paul. The Pelicans rewarded Alvarado for his tenacity with a 4-year, $6.5 million contract.

The Pelicans hope to build on its extraordinary 2021 rookie class in the upcoming draft on June 23. The Pelicans will perform intensive research to select the right player for the job, whether it's Daniels or another prospect.

