Pelicans vs. Suns: Willie Green's Squad Down To Skeleton Crew In Phoenix

The New Orleans Pelicans head west to face the Phoenix Suns with a skeleton crew roster just days before Halloween. How scary could this game get for Willie Green? The top three scoring options are in doubt going against Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Worse, so are the top three defensive stoppers.

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are listed as Questionable on the injury report. Brandon Ingram is not even in the same time zone, having stayed in New Orleans. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, and Dyson Daniels are also listed as questionable. Willie Green will have to work some Hocus Pocus magic to top Monty Williams this Friday.

Where: Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ

When: October 28, 2022 9:00 CST

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Williamson (right posterior hip/lower back) and Jones (right knee) went through portions of Thursday's practice but will be re-evaluated as game-time decisions. Early season rest might do some good for these two crucial starters on a three-game road trip that ends with the LA Clippers and Lakers.

Daniels (left ankle) has more incentive to push through the pain but part of the rookie learning curve is seeing just how long an 82-game season really is. Alvarado (lower back) has already proven his point against Chris Paul. There is no need to risk making the injury worse now. There could be another playoff series in the future and Alvarado will need to be full-strength then to be effective.

It is always hard to keep Herb Jones off the court. He had plans to get some shots up as soon as the team landed so he could work out any stiffness. If Not on Herb is on the court, he should get to show off his growth on the offensive side of the ball as an initiator in the pick-and-roll.

Naji Marshall has really stepped up and earned his spot in the rotation. He should get a spot-start in Phoenix considering the injury report, likely drawing the assignment to stop Devin Booker. Devonte' Graham will have to fill in next to Herb Jones if Alvarado, McCollum, and Daniels are out. If not, keeping him in the sixth-man role allows for some consistency and Graham has proven to be more comfortable without the burden of starting as the lead guard.

Trey Murphy III has been hot to start the season and will slide into Ingram's starting spot. Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas provided plenty of length and rebounding. The trio should be able to outscore Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Deandre Ayton. Williamson would be able to overwhelm the Suns if he is available. If not, EuroBasket MVP Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes are in line for more minutes.

Dereon Seabron has been recalled from the Birmingham Squadron to help the Pelicans finish out this west coast road trip. Getting even one win before returning home to face the Golden State Warriors next Friday would keep the Pelicans above the .500 line. A win in Phoenix would be one of the season's biggest early upsets, keeping New Orleans in the race for the Western Conference's top overall spot.

Ingram will hopefully be ready to return to the lineup within the week. He is out for at least the next three games. Willie Green said it was too early to tell after Thursday's practice.

“He’s just at the beginning phases of (concussion protocols) and trying to go through it. He’s not well enough to come to practice and things like that at the moment. He’s still getting better, just not well enough to practice and travel.”

