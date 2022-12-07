Pistons vs. Pelicans: Two 2022 Lottery Picks In Starting Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans can take possession of first place in the West with a win over the Detroit Pistons and a little help.

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) welcome the Detroit Pistons (7-19) to the Smoothie King Center and have a chance to wake up on Thursday in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. The visiting Pistons are just a couple of losses away from ending the week with the worst record in the NBA.

New Orleans will again be without All-Star Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion). Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful and Devonte' Graham (right great toe sprain) is questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) have been ruled out by the Pistons.

When: December 7, 2022 @ 7 PM CST

Where: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado have stepped up in Ingram's absence. Even with CJ McCollum missing a few games, New Orleans has gone 6-1 in the last two weeks. The run has the Pelicans in position to claim the top spot out West this weekend.

The Detroit visit is the second game of a four-game homestand. The Phoenix Suns will be in town to play on Friday and Sunday. But the Pelicans will have to fight the urge to start looking ahead to two games that could decide who could host a potential Game 7 in the playoffs.

Bojan Bogdanovic put up 31 points in a win over the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Jaden Ivey were all lottery picks for a reason and can go off on any given night. Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren will make Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas work to get rebounds.

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The tale of the tape favors New Orleans. Detroit is averaging 110.1 points per game, good for 24th in the league. Their 39.1 field goals made per game average is the third-worst and Dwane Casey's squad is one of only eight teams not averaging over 40 made shots.

New Orleans averages 117.3 (4th) and sports the third-best defense. The Pistons are allowing 118.2 points on 48.7% shooting. Willie Green's group does not have to get fancy to secure victory, they just have to focus on the job of defending their home court.

Dyson Daniels has earned Green's trust and got his first home start in last Sunday's win over the Denver Nuggets. The New Orleans rookie, drafted 8th, is starting to stand out on the defensive end and will get to match up against 2022 5th overall pick Jaden Ivey.

Trey Murphy III has done well since being moved into the starting lineup in Ingram's spots. The second-year sensation is averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in Ingram's absence. It will be interesting to see how he handles Marvin Bagley III and Bogdanovic on the other end.

The Pistons have the young legs to fuel an upset. However, this is the second game in a back-to-back set and their third game in four nights. The Pelicans have had two days off and their last game was at home.

And the Pistons still have to deal with Jose Alvarado's energy. Add in Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez off the bench and New Orleans has been running teams off the court during this four-game winning streak. Detroit may not have the fuel left in the tank to get back to the Motor City with a win.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Detroit: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

New Orleans: Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

